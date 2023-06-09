Horsham business owner Jeff Allan will close the doors of Chisholm Hi-Fi on June 30 for the last time, but the memories and friendships will remain.
A love of music combined with a desire to help has been at the forefront of his business in the 16 years he's owned the Hi-Fi store, and before that, when he worked for the original owner of Chisholm Hi-Fi.
"Sometimes people come into the shop and just stand and listen to the music, and if they leave in a better place, I'm happy," he said.
"Music can do that for you; it can relax you, comfort you, you can escape in music, it can take you to a place or a time, or even a smell of where you were when you heard a song at another time, and that's a powerful thing.
"So if someone enjoys that experience while they are in my shop, I'm happy."
Perhaps he has placed more importance on that than selling a big ticket item sometimes, he told us, but he has no regrets and is now closing the doors to enjoy retirement and golf.
Mr Allan was born in the Mallee near Rainbow in the tiny town of Kenmare, the oldest of five children, three boys, and two girls.
Educated in Kenmore and Rainbow, he went on to have a two-term foray into pharmacy but left that as a seventeen-year-old to join the workforce.`
Coming from a farming background, he still likes to have space around him and lives on four acres in Horsham.
He enjoyed a career in the Commonwealth Employment Service but left during the amalgamation of the CES and Centrelink.
In his words, he fell into a job with Chisholm Hi-Fi in 1996 and again fell into buying the business 17 years ago in 2007.
While he may describe his career in Hi-Fi equipment as accidental, he has enjoyed it immensely, mostly the people.
When considering retirement, at first, he intended to sell the business.
But his hopes that after the pandemic lockdowns of 2020 and 2021, there may be interest in small businesses from people moving to the country were not realised, he made the difficult decision to close the doors.
"I am ready to retire; I haven't had a weekend off or a real holiday in about 13 years, so it will be nice to plan some travel," he said.
"I worked a six-day week most of the time I've owned the business.
Mr Allan's wife, Robyn Murphy, has already retired, "so it's time for me too," he said.
"I've had good staff and still have one part-time staff member; my wife looks after MYOB, but attracting staff has been difficult, and it's getting harder," he said.
"Often staff doesn't have the motivation, dedication or discipline needed in a small business, which makes it hard to take time off, but this is just what it's like in a small business, and I'm not complaining.
"But I must add, some staff are terrific too."
Selling the business and staying on part-time for a while would have been a little easier than just closing the doors, he explained.
"It does feel a bit brutal this way, doors open one day and shut the next," Mr Allan added.
For Mr Allan, it hasn't always been about making money otherwise; he'd have stayed in the public service, he told us, so it will be the customers and the daily interactions with them that he'll miss.
"I've loved saving memories for people, especially putting photos and music onto hard drives," he said.
"I always made it a priority to help rather than sell."
He explained that big chain stores have gradually squeezed out small businesses like his, making selling his business difficult.
"My wife said when I decided to retire, I'd need something else to do, so she's been looking after the shop one morning a week so I can play golf and work on my handicap," he said.
"So that's helped make it a gradual process with something else to look forward to. We've been married 25 years and will celebrate our wedding anniversary on October 1.
"We both came from a farming background, so we enjoy the four acres we have now, and there'll be plenty of gardening to do."
Mr Allan enjoys music, golf, and gardening; he may research family history and is interested in sports, especially football, and cricket, so he believes they'll be pretty busy and happy to boot with all that, and some travel is thrown in as well.
Roots are firmly planted in the area for Mr Allen.
His great grandparents and grandparents were involved in saddlery and timber in the region, so he intends to remain in Horsham and enjoy retirement.
But first, he wanted to thank everyone who has supported Chisholm Hi-Fi since its inception in 1978, the following years since he took ownership in 2007, and for the many friendships made.
Among the many well-wishers, the former owner, Mr Chisholm, dropped in on Thursday, June 8, to wish Mr Allan well in retirement.
