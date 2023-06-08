The Wimmera Mail-Times
Man who choked partner in jealous rage jailed

By Emily Woods
June 8 2023 - 6:00pm
A man has been jailed for threatening to kill and repeatedly choking his partner in a jealous rage. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)
A man who told his girlfriend "I'm going to wreck you" in a jealous rage before choking her until she could not breathe has been jailed for more than five years.

