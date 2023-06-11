Man found guilty on multiple rape charges

A 46-year-old man has been found guilty of rape at a trial at the County Court in Ballarat.
The jury handed down its verdict after two-and-a-half days of deliberations, finding the man guilty of four of the seven charges against him.
James Lithgow faced seven charges, including two counts of sexual assault, one count of false imprisonment, two counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape.
The jury found him guilty on two charges of sexual assault and the two charges of rape.
He was found not guilty of false imprisonment and the two charges of attempted rape.
The charges relate to an incident on September 27, 2018, in which Lithgow touched and sexually penetrated a then 19-year-old Japanese woman without her consent in a caravan at a Halls Gap campsite.
The 19-year-old, who was in Australia on a working visa, had first come into contact with Lithgow the day before, when she responded to a Gumtree advertisement from Lithgow looking for workers to clean his Halls Gap Airbnb.
On Thursday, the court heard the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the seven charges against Lithgow.
In response, Judge Fran Dalziel granted a majority verdict to the jury, meaning only 11 of the 12 jurors would be needed to find a verdict.
The jurors lodged a series of questions with the court, asking for more clarification on the legal framework around consent and how it may affect their findings of guilt.
The court heard that since 2018, when the alleged rape took place, Victoria had adopted an affirmative consent model - requiring people to get a confirmation of consent before sexual activity.
The model was not in place at the time of the rape.
The verdict finalises a trial which saw delays due to a previous jury being dismissed.
In his closing argument, Crown prosecutor David O'Doherty gave a summary of the established series of events in the lead up to the alleged rape.
He said throughout the alleged encounter it was unlikely Lithgow would have thought the woman was consenting, given her evidence about resisting alleged Lithgow's sexual advances as he lay on top of her.
"She (the complainant) says I never consented to it, I told him to stop, I put up with as much resistance as I could but he continued to do it," Mr O'Doherty said.
"Trying to get away, wriggling, hitting her head and getting an injury, that is evidence of what was happening, of her efforts to stop it."
Lithgow will reappear at the County Court on August 22 for a further plea hearing.
