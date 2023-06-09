The Wimmera Mail-Times
Quantong upgrade officially opened to host finals

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 9 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 10:00am
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline, member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora and president of the Noradjuha Quantong Football Netball Club Matt Treacy. Picture by Gregor Heard
Horsham Rural City Council mayor Robyn Gulline, member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora and president of the Noradjuha Quantong Football Netball Club Matt Treacy. Picture by Gregor Heard

The Quantong Recreation Reserve has been confirmed to host September's Horsham District Football Netball League grand final 2023.

