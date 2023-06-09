The Quantong Recreation Reserve has been confirmed to host September's Horsham District Football Netball League grand final 2023.
It will be an opportunity to showcase the recent significant improvements officially opened by Horsham Rural City Council Mayor Robyn Gulline and Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora MLC on Tuesday, June 6.
The Horsham Rural City Council successfully applied for $175,887 in funding from the Victorian Government and the AFL for the improvements, with additional funding from the HRCC and the NQFNC.
"Residents can now look forward to enjoying upgraded infrastructure at this popular oval," Cr Robyn Gulline said.
"Sport is such an important part of our community, and I am always proud to see investment in our local clubs and facilities," she said.
The oval resurfacing and construction work was completed in time for the football season this year.
Work included the removal of existing turf, resurfacing of the oval as well as the installation of underground irrigation and drainage.
The oval is home to the Noradjuha Quantong Football Netball Club, which contributed an additional $46,130, and Quantong Cricket Club.
HRCC allocated $63,000 for the initial project and additional drainage works required.
Inconsistencies with the hardness of the oval will also be resolved with the upgrade of the surfacing, mitigating the risk of player injury.
Noradjuha Quantong's senior and junior teams play in the HDFNL, with 110 registered participants.
