Hindmarsh Shire Council promises two weeks of school holiday fun

The 2023 June/July school holidays include regular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math's) favorites, Crafty Art, Cooking classes, Level Up Gaming event that we all know and love, Yoga sessions, musical puppet shows and a free screening of the recently released, and very popular, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse". There is sure to be something for everyone in the Hindmarsh Shire these school holidays.