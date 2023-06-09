The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Hindmarsh Shire Council releases June July school holiday program

Updated June 10 2023 - 5:09pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hindmarsh Shire Council promises two weeks of school holiday fun
Hindmarsh Shire Council promises two weeks of school holiday fun

School holiday activities are back in Hindmarsh Shire with an exciting two weeks of fun and free activities across all four towns within the municipality.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.