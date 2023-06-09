Hindmarsh Shire Council promises two weeks of school holiday fun

School holiday activities are back in Hindmarsh Shire with an exciting two weeks of fun and free activities across all four towns within the municipality.
Hindmarsh Shire Council mayor Brett Ireland said the council had once again organised many exciting activities for young people to fill in the winter School Holidays.
"Whether you feel like trying some yoga, learning to cook, getting creative with some art, extending your science knowledge, playing online games, or relaxing and watching a movie - Hindmarsh Shire Council has you covered," he said.
The 2023 June/July school holidays include regular STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math's) favorites, Crafty Art, Cooking classes, Level Up Gaming event that we all know and love, Yoga sessions, musical puppet shows and a free screening of the recently released, and very popular, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse". There is sure to be something for everyone in the Hindmarsh Shire these school holidays.
Activities and events will be held over both weeks of the school holidays, and we encourage you to book early to avoid disappointment.
To register for any of these events please visit: www.hindmarsh.vic.gov.au/schoolholidays.
For more information or if you have any questions, please contact Georgia Gelligen, Community Development and Youth Officer on, on 03 5391 4444 or email youth@hindmarsh.vic.gov.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.