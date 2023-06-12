Ladder position: 11th
Win/loss: 1-7
Points: 4
Goals for: 211
Goals against: 466
Percentage: 45.28
2023 has been a difficult year for the Harrow Balmoral South Roos' A grade netballers, the side is still to win on the court, its only competition points coming as a result of Kaniva Leeor United's forfeit.
Round one was always going to prove a difficult task for Harrow Balmoral, who travelled to Kalkee to take on the 2022 minor premiers.
The Southern Roos best scoreboard result came in the second round, when the side kept the margin against Natimuk United to two goals, and even managed to keep pace with the Rams scoring through the second and fourth quarters.
The Southern Roos A grade coach, Penny Dunstan came into the 2023 season expecting a season of development for her side and while results are yet to fall the way of the side, some players are beginning to stand out.
Febey McClure as been named as the side's best player four times this season, while Jorja Jones has been named best three times.
Tara McIntyre is Harrow Balmoral's greatest offensive threat.
She sits 18th on the league's top scorers list with 54 goals from her fiver appearances.
HDFNL mid season football review
Ladder position: 10th
Win/loss: 1-7
Points: 4
Goals for: 226
Goals against: 423
Percentage: 53.43
According to the Swifts A grade netball coach, the score line has not reflected the way her side as played in 2023, despite the Baggies only win coming in the side's round one clash with Kaniva-Leeor United.
"That's a huge credit to the girls, that their no give up attitude really shows come game day," she said.
"They just go out there and try and play as best as they can with the playing group that we've got.
"Their attitudes on court have been amazing."
Most weeks, the Swifts have only had five members of its A grade squad available and have had to rely on B graders to make up the numbers.
"Unfortunately we've had a very interrupted season, with injuries and illnesses this year, which has resulted in a new starting line-up each week," Dodds said.
Dodds believes a full strength Swifts team could be competitive, highlighting the side's round eight game against third placed Kalkee, when Heidi Lang and Edwina Flackmore returned to the court.
"That was really positive even though we didn't step away from the court with the four points," she said.
"The way that we played, and given the interruptions we've had up until this round ... it just proved that the run home might be more successful."
Read more: WFNL mid season netball review
Ladder position: 9th
Win/loss: 3-5
Points: 12
Goals for: 273
Goals against: 390
Percentage: 70.00
A strong first half of the season for Taylors Lake has the side's coach, Lydia Schneider, looking optimistically at what the team can do for the rest of the year.
"I think [the season] has gone really well," Schneider said.
"My goal wasn't about the success of the team, it was about the environment of the team, and I think all the girls would agree they've had a really fantastic season."
The Lakers have collected two wins on the court in 2023, and a third by forfeit.
"Every game we go into, we're aiming to play the best we can, we're always aiming for a win, but we are also realistic coming up against teams like Edenhope Apsley who are phenomenal," she said.
It's about what we can do, and what we can control and that we're trying to play our best."
Looking at what is to come for the Lakers this season, Schneider has not ruled out a potential finals berth.
"If we travel really well, we might sneak into the first round of finals," she said.
"Considering there has been no A grade for two years, to then make the first round of finals, that would be fantastic."
Ladder position: 8th
Win/loss: 3-5
Points: 12
Goals for: 287
Goals against: 342
Percentage: 83.92
Natimuk United coach, Danielle Hanson is please with how well the Rams 2023 season has gone.
Despite only picking up two on court wins, the team made up largely of recruits and younger players has gelled together well according to Hanson.
"We've only had the two wins, but we were up there for the first half of every game, we do compete and that's all I am asking of the girls at the moment," said Hanson
"There is always going to be room for improvement, but I'm happy with how far the girls are coming and I look forward to how the second half is going to pan out.
Youth is still a focus for the Rams who have only two players above the age of 25 in there core group.
"More games, and more experience, the more they're going to pick up," said Hanson.
Hanson also took the time to highlight the efforts of Ebony Klowss, as well as Eliza and MacKenzie Camileri.
"[Klowss] is out tall goal shooter and she's holding her own really well in the goal ring," Hanson said.
"The two Camilleri girls have come into the team and really cemented their spot as defenders and they're always giving 100 per cent, as well as improving every week."
Ladder position: 7th
Win/loss: 4-3 (1 draw)
Points: 18
Goals for: 361
Goals against: 327
Percentage: 110.40
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm sit in seventh place on the HDFNL ladder after the first eight rounds.
"For us, it's exactly where we thought we'd be at this stage," said Storm coach, Penny Fisher.
"We knew we'd have a tough start with Edenhope and Kalkee and then we had a bit of a run of wins and then we just had Rupanyup last week which was a really really good game.
"So I think at this stage, we're where we thought we'd be, but we've got another tough run coming up, so that will determine where we'll start to fit."
Fisher believes developments in her side's game play has made the team a stronger unit, but a few quality sides have run away with results due to one poor quarter.
"I've tried to instil a bit of a safer style of play, shorter options, faster options, and that's really seems to be working for us," said Fisher.
"And, even against the tougher teams we can even compete a bit longer with them.
We've just got to fix these quarters that's really letting us down and changing the end result.
A tough run of opponents in the latter half of this season makes finals a difficult prospect for Jeparit Rainbow.
The side has got Pimpinio twice, as well as Noradjuha Quantong, Edenhope Apsley and Kalkee.
But, Fisher said making finals is not everything for the Storm in 2023.
"I know everyone wants to make finals, but to me this year, it's more about getting a style of play that will compete for a few years to come and build the side up a bit," Fisher said.
"We're only just getting used to winning again, so that's more important to me than making finals."
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.