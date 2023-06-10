Are you satisfied with Horsham Rural City Council's performance?
Independent market research agency, National Field Services may be calling you if you are one of the estimated 400 people asked for your opinion on the council's performance.
From the 1st of June through to early July residents may receive a phone call inviting them to participate in Horsham Rural City Council's annual Community Satisfaction Survey.
"Providing answers to the questions in the survey will help Council to improve service delivery to residents," Mayor Robyn Gulline said.
"We understand that people are busy and don't always want to answer questions from survey companies, but if people can make the time to respond then this information helps us do a better job," she said.
Similar surveys will be undertaken across Victorian councils.
The survey has been designed to assess the performance of the Horsham Rural City Council across a range of measures to identify ways to provide improvement or more effective services to residents.
The survey will involve 400 interviews conducted among a representative sample of residents.
If you receive a call from the Legitimate survey agency you will not be asked by name because names have not been provided to them.
HRCC has encouraged residents who are called to take the time to provide feedback as your response can be valuable to the council's future decision-making process.
National Field Services have been commissioned by HRCC to carry out the survey.
