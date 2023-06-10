The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Victorian council surveys to record residents view are underway

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HRCC Mayor Robyn Gulline has encouraged residents to take part in council's performance review. Picture supplied.
HRCC Mayor Robyn Gulline has encouraged residents to take part in council's performance review. Picture supplied.

Are you satisfied with Horsham Rural City Council's performance?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.