Ladder position: 6th
Win/loss: 4-3 (1 draw)
Points: 18
Goals for: 383
Points against: 326
Percentage: 117.48
The Rupanyup Panthers have over come a run of losses through the first half of the season to find its stride as its netballers get set to take to courts for the back half of the year.
"Obviously we started really strong, so we couldn't be happier than that," said Panthers coach, Georgia Hiscock.
"We had a great last game against Jeparit Rainbow and I feel that's really put us back on the right path."
According to Hiscock, injuries and errors have seen the Panthers struggle at times this season.
"I'm really impressed with how the girls have started the season," she said.
"There has been some games that were definitely winnable, and we perhaps made some personal errors which we wouldn't usually make and caused games to slip away.
"But, I think when we get our full side back together we'll be quite strong."
Hiscock, who has been coaching from the sidelines since breaking her wrist in round two, is aware of the quality of opposition her team is set to face in the run home, but believes her team is poised for a strong finish.
"We've got a pretty tough second half of the season, facing most of the likely finals teams, but it'll be good preparation for us and hopefully I'll get back too," she said.
Ladder position: 5th
Win/loss: 5-3
Points: 20
Goals for: 361
Goals against: 322
Percentage: 112.11
2023 has been a really positive year for the Pimpinio Tigers, according to A grade coach, Jayde Ellis.
"We've obviously got a few wins on the board which is nice and the losses we've had have been some great learning experiences for us," she said.
"its been really good so far."
Ellis believes the quality of the side shows in the results the team is achieving,
"The wins that we've been putting on the board is a result of the girls hard word and there teamwork altogether," she said.
"And, the losses that we have had have been pretty close as well and its just them showing there determination and hard work.
"Its been a great reflection of the efforts we've put out each week."
While sitting in a top five position at the half way point of the HDFNL season, the Tigers eyes now shift to finals.
"We've got a couple of must-win games coming up after this bye, But, we'll definitely be looking to push for finals," said Ellis.
"We're fifth at the moment, we'd like to stay there, or a bit higher."
Ladder position: 4th
Win/loss: 5-3
Points: 20
Goals for: 401
Goals against: 320
Percentage: 125.31
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers had a tough start to the season, losing to Laharum and Rupanyup in the opening two rounds.
The side then went on to win five of its next six games, only losing to the undefeated Edenhope Apsley Saints.
Now, the Bombers sit fourth on the HDFNL ladder, only four competition points behind last season's minor premiers, Kalkee.
"I'm happy where we sit," said Noradjuha Quantong coach, Fiona Rowe.
"We had a tough start, and then we settled into our game."
Rowe said the brand of netball Noradjuha Quantong are trying to play has been a real strength for the Bombers this season.
"Its a whole team effort we're trying to achieve, trying to play four quarters of consistent, controlled, high intensity netball," she said.
With games still to come in 2023 with each of the league's other to six sides, it is a tough road home for the Bombers, but Rowe believes the squad has the quality to take on the top teams.
"If we bring our positive 'stick up for each other' mindset to every game, anything is achievable," she said.
Ladder position: 3rd
Win/loss: 6-2
Points: 24
Goals for: 378
Goals against: 295
Percentage: 128.14
Kalkee currently sits in third on the HDFNL ladder after a strong start to the season, eight competition points behind the ladder leading Saints, and four behind Laharum.
Kalkee started its 2023 A grade netball season with a bang, beating the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos by 44 goals in the opening round.
The side would remain unbeaten until coming up against the 2022 HDFNL runners-up Laharum in round five.
A win against Rupanyup would follow that before the side suffered its second loss of the season against Noradjuha Quantong.
A strong Swifts side showed up with some returning players to take on the Kee's in round eight, but the 2022 minor premiers held the Baggies off to claim the five goal win.
Recruited for 2023, Jedah Huf has been a standout for Kalkee, being named in the side's best players five times.
Huf is also the Kee's top goal scorer for the first half of the season with 141 goals from seven games, she is 10th on the leagues goal scorers list.
Ladder position: 2nd
Win/loss: 7-1
Points: 28
Goals for: 490
Goals against: 311
Percentage: 157.56
Laharum has shown itself to be a power house of the 2023 HDFNL A grade netball competition.
The side currently sits second on the HDFNL ladder, having only suffered one loss.
That loss came in round four when the side hosted the ladder leading Edenhope Apsley Saints at Cameron Oval, where The Demons only fell nine goals behind a team that has a habit of creating big margins.
Of Laharum's seven wins this season, three of them have been by at least 30 goals, those being against the Swifts, Harrow Balmoral and Taylors Lake.
The team put on a particularly relentless offensive effort in round six, against the Southern Roos, when the attacking combination of Maddison Iredell and Caitlin Story combined for 92 goals.
Story has been a reliable asset under the ring for the Demons, she has scored 263 goals this season and sits third on the HDFNL's goal scorers list.
Laharum only has three games in the second half of the season, with its biggest challenge before finals being the third placed Kalkee in round three.
The two sides previously met in round five, where the Demons came away with a 27 goal victory.
Ladder position: 1st
Win/loss: 8-0
Points: 32
Goals for: 404
Goals against: 173
Percentage: 233.53
Edenhope Apsley have continued to play with the form that saw the Saints claim the 2022 HDFNL premiership as the side has taken to the mid season break unbeaten after eight rounds of A grade netball.
"We've had a really good start to the season," said Saints captain, Emily Burgess.
"We're definitely building on where we finished off last year.
"Last year it took us a little while, with a fairly new team to get to know each other, whereas now we've had more time together, and we have a couple of extra players who are slotting in nicely.
"We're pretty happy at this point."
Familiarity between players on court has been a real asset of the side in 2023.
"We're able to give each other feedback and we learn," said Burgess.
Edenhope Apsley's coach, Sarah Domaschenz, has attributed the Saints' speed and special awareness when moving the ball on court to the team's familiarity and communication.
According to Burgess, the Saints prefer to approach games with an internal focus, and continuing to grow the side's familiarity is key to holding onto its edge over the HDFNL competition.
"We generally just focus on what we're doing," Burgess said.
"Its just a matter of continuing to learn about how each other plays."
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
