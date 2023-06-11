Work has begun on the upgrade of the Equine Facility at Edenhope.
West Wimmera Council was successful in a grant application for the redevelopment as part of the State Government's 2021-22 Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.
The Edenhope Equine Facility is located on the Wimmera Highway in Edenhope and is used by both the Edenhope Adult Riding Club and Apsley Pony Club.
When announcing the funding, Council Chief Executive Officer David Bezuidenhout said, "It is a significant boost for the shire."
Works have begun on the site for the new pavilion, with the area fenced and initial lines marked; foundation works are expected to start soon, according to the council.
The new pavilion will include toilets, showers, change rooms, all-accessible facilities, a first-aid room, and an office.
The building will include a social room with a kitchenette, with the possibility of a small canteen and an office with window access to enable contact between staff and outside patrons undercover viewing and shelter.
The redevelopment will allow the facility's volunteers to accommodate user groups better and hold more events and competitions.
The upgrade will also provide more opportunities to attract new members.
The redevelopment will include water tanks, accessible parking, and a storage shed on the arena's edge. The new facility will use solar and battery storage, plus rainwater tanks, making it a self-reliant, off-grid facility.
Current use of the riding facility by the Apsley Pony Club and Edenhope Adult Riding Club includes stockman's challenges, weekly social rides, monthly rallies, private lessons, show jumping competitions, training days, and twilight jumps.
The wider community also uses the equine facility.
Farriers and equine dentists that come to the area use the facility as a central point for people in the broader community to bring their horses.
Clubs have been restricted in their use of the facility for events and in attracting new members due to the lack and condition of the facilities.
Existing toilets are not accessible to people with mobility issues, and changing areas are not private.
The facility has also restricted administration record-keeping equipment.
The total cost of the redevelopment is $478,000, with the State Government's 2021-2022 Local Sports Infrastructure Fund contributing $250,000 and the Edenhope Apsley Riding Club and the Apsley Pony Club contributing $28,000.
