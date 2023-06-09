Victoria Police is urging motorists to take extra care on the roads over the King's Birthday long weekend as the number of lives lost surges to a 16-year high.
Operation Regal commences at 12:01 am Friday, 9 June, and will conclude at 11:59 pm on Monday, 12 June 2023.
"We're approaching the halfway point of the year, and the amount of trauma on our roads is alarming - it's been 16 years since we had this many lives lost at this point," Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Martin O'Brien, said today.
Police will ramp up enforcement across the state to drive down road trauma.
It follows a terrible period on Victorian roads, with 31 lives lost during May, more than double the same month last year, and five fatalities in the first week of June.
Police released the following numbers to emphasise the high cost of road trauma this year.
"There have now been 142 lives lost on Victorian roads in 2023, up 37 percent on the same time last year. The last time 142 lives lost had been recorded at this point of the year was in 2007 when there were 143 lives lost.
There have been 111 single-vehicle fatalities, eight double fatalities, two quadruple fatalities, and one quintuple fatality this year, compared with 101 single-vehicle deaths and only one double fatality this time last year.
The increase in multiple fatality collisions has seen passenger deaths rise 255 percent to 32 from nine this time last year, while driver fatalities increased 63 percent to 70 from 44 last year."
Police suspect a wide range of contributing factors are behind this year's fatal collisions, including excessive or inappropriate speed, impaired driving, seatbelt non-compliance, distraction and disobeying traffic signs, and unauthorised driving, including being suspended, disqualified, or unlicensed.
These behaviours will be a crucial focus for police over the King's Birthday long weekend, identified as a high-risk period on Victorian roads.
Police will target significant arterials and highways leading to the state's holiday hotspots and alpine regions, with Victoria's snow season set to launch this weekend officially.
Motorists heading to the snow are urged to monitor the conditions before travelling and ensure they're carrying and using appropriate wheel chains as legally required.
With several events and festivals scheduled across the weekend, police are also reminding motorists to avoid driving while impaired, with widespread drug and alcohol testing to be conducted.
Last year, police issued more than 5000 infringements during Operation Regal - more than 40 percent were motorists detected speeding, and 372 were detected for drink and drug driving offences.
Acting Assistant Commissioner Road Policing, Martin O'Brien, said today, on the eve of the King's weekend,
"Long weekends are a historically high risk on our roads, and the King's Birthday long weekend can present additional challenges.
Wintry weather can increase the likelihood of a collision, with slippery roads and poor visibility.
Whether you're travelling across the state this weekend or heading to the alpine regions, please take extra care on the roads and drive to the conditions.
We are now at a critical point as to whether we can turn this year around and reduce road trauma - we are doing everything we can, but police cannot do it alone.
Everyone has a responsibility on the road, and everyone must make safety their number one priority when getting behind the wheel.
So many of this year's fatal collisions could have been avoided - it is simple mistakes like creeping over the speed limit, being distracted, and failing to buckle up that we're seeing the result in catastrophic consequences."
Media Unit - Victoria Police
