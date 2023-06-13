The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Arts Council is back in rehearsal mode for production with a message

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:00pm
The cast of The American Idiot. On the couch is Darcy Hogan who plays the character Will and Jed Prouse who is also in a lead role playing Johnny.. Picture supplied by HAC.
Two Horsham-born locals have scored lead roles in the Horsham Arts Council production of American Idiot planned for the October season.

Local News

