Two Horsham-born locals have scored lead roles in the Horsham Arts Council production of American Idiot planned for the October season.
Darcy Hogan and Jed Prouse have both chosen education career paths in real life and said the show deals with challenges that are as relevant currently as the era of the production they will appear in.
"It is on track to be another spectacular event with the cast selected and rehearsals underway," Faye Johns HAC said.
The musical is based on the iconic punk rock band Green Day, including their music from the multi-platinum concept album American Idiot.
Some of the topics addressed in the production include political, business, and social - with its lead characters struggling to find meaning in a world that makes no sense to them.
The production is set in suburbia and focuses on the lives of three disaffected young men, Johnny, Will, and Tunny.
Johnny and Tunny flee a stifling suburban lifestyle and parental restrictions, while Will stays home to work out his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, Heather.
Tunny quickly gives up on life in the city, joins the military, and is shipped off to war.
Johnny turns to drugs and finds a part of himself that he grows to dislike - his alter ego St Jimmy and a physical representation of addiction; he has a relationship and experiences lost love.
Will becomes depressed and belligerent, refusing to engage with his child, and Tunny is injured at war.
At the risk of a spoiler alert, the three characters return to the town they were desperate to escape as changed men.
How they changed will be revealed when the curtain goes up in October.
Horsham local Darcy Hogan is playing the lead character of Will. He is studying to be a Primary School teacher at University in Ballarat but has travelled to Horsham for the auditions and has committed to the show run.
Mr Hogan grew up in Horsham and hopes to return after completing his University studies.
He has been cast in several school productions and since then was released in HAC's production of Rock of Ages in May 2019.
Since then, he has been cast in other HAC productions, but covid-19 got in the way, and the productions could not go ahead.
"I'm looking forward to The American Idiot. I am playing the lead role of Will, and I am excited about it.
Will is nothing like me in real life, but I am keen to put as much as I can into the character of Will," he said.
The production of The American Idiot is another platform to discuss some of the problematic issues in life, and I hope that our show sparks conversation." he said.
"Director Mattie Ostapiw has been keen to produce this play for this reason, and we want to bring it to life."
Jed Prouse is also in a lead role and has recently performed in Legally Blonde as Emmett and Mr. Mayor in Seussical.
Mr Prouse said American Idiot is "not as comedic as Seussical even though there are funny spots; it is portraying a storyline that will be more relatable to many people in the audience."
"The production addresses some of the mature subjects in life that we can't shy away from, and I hope that we spark that conversation,
People may say, "I was like that, or I had those issues or someone may be going through tough times and can relate to us as a cast and not feel alone. That's what I hope we achieve with this production," he said.
Mr Prouse grew up in Horsham and now teaches at the Holy Trinity Lutheran College; he loves football and soccer and has trodden the boards for many years.
"I hope all generations will come to see the production, but in particular, I hope young men come.
They may come for the excellent music, but I hope they leave feeling comfortable having the conversation that is sometimes hard to have around health, addiction, and mental health.
A production like this may appeal to a niche group, but it is in art form and a form of expression, so we cover both aspects.
It also shows whatever your interests are in life; you can enjoy and benefit from art," he said.
