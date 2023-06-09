Housing crisis worsens as pollies bicker

According to the government about 30,000 social and affordable homes would be built during the first five years of operation. Of these 20,000 would be reserved for social housing - including 4000 for women and children seeking to escape family violence and for older women facing the risk of homeless. The government's plan to make the fund relatively cost-neutral in that it will only be able to draw down up to $500 million in income in any given year acknowledges the dire financial circumstances it inherited on coming to office. It has had to cut its suit from the available cloth.