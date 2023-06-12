AFL Victoria will create a new role to assist football and netball clubs in the western part of the state.
The Club Development Lead Ballarat, Warrnambool or Horsham Region would provide direct assistance to clubs across western Victoria.
"Over the pre-season, the AFL VIC team got on the road to engage directly with clubs and visited Horsham in March," Head of AFL Victoria Ben Kavenagh said.
"We received some very valuable feedback. Some of the themes included positive reports around the likes of junior numbers and healthy bank balances.
"But there were a number of clubs that did express that their volunteer ranks were stretched."
With the retention and attraction of volunteers an issue for community clubs across the state, the Club Development Lead position is designed to work with club committees and be available to assist with specific issues affecting clubs.
Mr Kavenagh noted community clubs are built around volunteers.
"The experience players have largely revolves around the environment that coaches and club committees create," he added.
