Horsham Police are investigating an alleged break-in at Webbcon Marine, O'Callaghan's Parade, Horsham, at about 3 am Saturday, June 10.
"It appears entry was gained by breaking through a fence. A Marine 4X4 vehicle, bright red in colour, has been stolen," owner Trevor Muller said.
It appears the item was removed from a locked outside yard through the fence, which had been damaged, and he said he was lying on the ground.
"We have security camera footage, and the police are investigating," he said.
Mr Muller said he believed there were efforts to remove an additional vehicle from his premises but were unsuccessful.
If members of the public have any information about the vehicle's whereabouts, please get in touch with the police on Crimestoppers at 1800 333 000.
In a separate incident, Police and the CFA attended a fire at the all-abilities fishing pontoon on the Wimmera riverfront, Barnes Boulevard in Horsham, near the Lions Club River Park.
Members of the public are to report any information they may have to the Horsham Police or Crimestoppers at 1800 333 000.
