The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Horsham police are investigating a theft and a fire in Horsham

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 10 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 1:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The vehicle stolen from Webbcon Marine in Horsham Saturday, June 10. Photos supplied.
The vehicle stolen from Webbcon Marine in Horsham Saturday, June 10. Photos supplied.

Horsham Police are investigating an alleged break-in at Webbcon Marine, O'Callaghan's Parade, Horsham, at about 3 am Saturday, June 10.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.