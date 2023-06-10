Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives have charged a man and woman following an alleged burglary and aggravated burglary in Horsham earlier this month.
Officers executed a search warrant at a property on Geelong Road in Mount Clear on 2 June and uncovered alleged drugs and assorted stolen jewelry.
A 31-year-old Lucas man and a 26-year-old Sebastopol woman were arrested at the scene.
They have both been charged with two counts of aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, and theft.
The Lucas man will appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on 5 July.
The Sebastopol woman will appear at Ballarat Magistrates' Court on 28 July.
The charges relate to three alleged incidents which occurred in the early hours of 1 June:
- Theft from a car in Hains Close in Beaufort
- Aggravated burglary and theft of two cars from Market Lane in Horsham
- Burglary and theft of jewelry from a jewelry store on Firebrace Street in Horsham
No one was injured during these incidents.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate an outstanding offender.
Investigators are also searching for a white 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC250 SUV, allegedly stolen during the aggravated burglary on Market Lane.
Any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Media Unit
