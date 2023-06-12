More than 1000 Australians have been recognised in this year's King's Birthday Honours for outstanding work in their communities.
Among the distinguished recipients are politicians, sportspeople, scientists, veterans and volunteers.
Locally, we have Former Hindmarsh mayor Robert Gersch earning a nod for services to local government and to the community.
Staying in Nhill, former bowling club president Kevin Bye was awarded an OAM for his services to the sport and his community.
In Great Western, harness racing royalty Kerryn Manning was recognised for her decades of service to the racing community.
Nationally, the late Barry Humphries has been made a Companion of the Order of Australia for eminent service to the arts as a comedian, actor, author, satirist and entertainer, to the promotion of Australian culture, and as a patron of organisations.
Overall, more women than men have been recognised in the general division for the first time since the introduction of the Australian honours system in 1975.
Women were recognised with 465 awards.
There is also gender parity or better at the three highest levels in the Order.
The Governor-General today announced honours and awards for 1,191 Australians, including awards in the prestigious Order of Australia, meritorious awards and recognition for distinguished and conspicuous service.
"Congratulations to the outstanding Australians recognised in today's Honours List. Recipients have made substantial contributions and had a significant impact at the local, national or international level," the Governor-General said.
"They are all inspiring and their service is valued by us all."
See who was recognised with The Order of Australia by searching here:
Clinical Associate Professor Robert Ali from South Australia was awarded the Order of Australia for his distinguished service to medical and health research, particularly drug and alcohol dependence.
He has worked tirelessly to advocate for the adoption of evidence-based, proven approaches to treat and support people who use drugs. He was instrumental to introducing needle exchange programs into South Australia which avoided a HIV epidemic in the state.
Professor Ali said he was humbled by the newly bestowed honour.
"Receiving recognition by being appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia is humbling. It's such an important award. I still can't believe it," he said.
Trailblazing soccer player Moya Dodd was also appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia for distinguished service to football and as a role model to women.
Ms Dodd was vice-captain of the Matildas and played for Australia in the first ever FIFA women's football tournament, the 'Pilot World Cup', in 1988.
"I was very surprised to receive this nomination and am grateful to those who made it possible," she said.
"It's very important that people can question the status quo, ask how it got that way and have a say in how to improve it."
The Member of the Order of Australia award is given to Australians recognised for service in a particular locality or field of activity.
Launceston-based beekeeper Lindsay Bourke received the honour for his significant service to the beekeeping and honey industry, and to the community after more than 40 years of growing and harvesting honey in Tasmania.
From Double Bay NSW Simon Chan was also recognised for his service to multiculturalism, to the Indigenous community and to the arts.
"We are truly lucky to live in such a diverse and multicultural society. It's been very satisfying and rewarding to raise awareness of our different communities, particularly through the lens of arts and culture," he said.
Ngunnawal Elder Caroline Hughes was celebrated for significant service to the Indigenous community of Canberra, alongside several other Australians from engineering, media, cycling, conservation, disability advocacy and technology.
