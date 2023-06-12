The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Photos and Video

Women dominate the King's Birthday Honours list for 2023

Millie Costigan
By Millie Costigan
June 12 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 1000 Australians have been recognised in this year's King's Birthday Honours for outstanding work in their communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Millie Costigan

Millie Costigan

Cadet journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.