St Brigid's College join the Horsham Art Is...Festival with exhibition

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:06pm, first published June 12 2023 - 12:00pm
St Brigid's Horsham art display for the Art Is Festival in the Uniting Care Foyer. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
St Brigid's College art for this year's fire-themed Art Is Festival is displayed in the foyer of Uniting Care in Baillie Street as part of Galleries on the Side.

