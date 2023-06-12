St Brigid's College art for this year's fire-themed Art Is Festival is displayed in the foyer of Uniting Care in Baillie Street as part of Galleries on the Side.
For the 2023 Art Is Festival, Year 7's created glazed fire deities to meet the fire theme. They looked at the work of Melbourne artist Vipoo Svriviladsa and the ceramic wellness deities he made during the COVID lockdown based on drawings from the community.
Students applied clay techniques of pinching, coiling, joining, and surface decoration to make their two-dimensional designs three-dimensional ceramic sculptures. The glazing enhanced the fire themes.
Year 8/9 Art elective shows their collaborative drawing referencing "Brigid's Fire" using the Art Elements of line, colour, shape, tone, form, and texture.
The display will be on display for the public to view until June 18.
The Art Is Festival across Horsham will continue until the end of the month with exhibitions in the Horsham Art Gallery, shop fronts, the Redrock Books and Gallery, and Uniting Care.
The fire and light-themed festival includes an exhibition by the Gariwerd artist group in the month-long celebration and is on display at the Redrock Bookshop and Gallery.
