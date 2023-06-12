Horsham Historical Society to meet in June

History lovers and Horsham Historical Society members are invited to attend a meeting on Wednesday, June 14 at 7pm.
The meeting will include a guest speaker whose subject will be be Mackay Jewellers.
Supper will be provided.
The Society rooms are open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons from 1.30pm to 4.30pm Horsham Historical Society Inc at the Mechanics Institute Building, 33 Pynsent Street, Horsham, 3400.
All are welcomed to attend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.