The Laharum Demons celebrate 100 years of football through the weekend of June 24 and 25.
"The communities themselves from the 100 years ago, when they did get together, [sporting groups] was a lifeline," Laharum FNC president Brian Bourke said.
"You find a lot of smaller communities, that's why those sporting groups survive ... it's the social fabric that keeps them all together.
"That's what's happened with Laharum. They've had a vibrant, little school and all of the local people over the year, but that's what's basically kept the community together."
The club's celebrations begin on Thursday night, June 22, with the presentation of the club's heritage jumpers and dresses to be worn by the club's senior football and netball.
The heritage strips will carry the name of every Laharum footballer or netballer to have played for the club.
"We're pretty proud; it has been a big massive job to get them," Laharum FNC board member Rowena Doyle said.
On Saturday, June 24, Laharum host Natimuk United for round 10 of the 2023 Horsham and District Football Netball League at Cameron Oval, where club stalwarts are invited to flip the coin at the start of each game.
An afternoon tea will be held in the club room with guest speakers.
The club will host a gala ball on Saturday night, where the heritage jumpers and dresses will be auctioned off.
"So if [players] want to buy their heritage jumper, they'll have to bid for it," Ms Doyle said.
Those attending the gala ball will hear talks from and interviews with club stalwarts.
Sunday will be a family day for Laharum, with family activities and a barbecue.
The club will also be planting a tree to commemorate the centenary and burying a time capsule full of club memorabilia and merchandise.
"It's going to be a real good chance to catch up and talk to a lot of people that you very rarely see now because they've moved on with their lives, but they've come back, I'm looking forward to that," Mr Bourke said.
Do you want to read more local news? Click HERE
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.