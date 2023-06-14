The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Soul Food Pantry, a helping hand for those hit by high living costs

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 14 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soul Food Pantry volunteers Kristie, Marius, Nico, Franc and John were ready to provide a bag of groceries for those in need today. Picture supplied.
Soul Food Pantry volunteers Kristie, Marius, Nico, Franc and John were ready to provide a bag of groceries for those in need today. Picture supplied.

The high cost of living has increased the requests for money for groceries to one of Horsham's churches. This need has inspired a new initiative to help those struggling to access basic groceries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.