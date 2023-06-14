Soul Food Pantry, a helping hand for those hit by high living costs

The high cost of living has increased the requests for money for groceries to one of Horsham's churches. This need has inspired a new initiative to help those struggling to access basic groceries.
Soul Food Pantry will operate in the hall of the Seventh Day Adventist Church hall, opposite Target in Horsham.
It will be open every Tuesday from 2-3pm and provide a bag of groceries to those in need for a donation of $5.
"Everyone who donates $5 will receive a bag of groceries," said the Seventh Day Adventist Church minister in Horsham, Mr Marius Jigau.
"The number of people coming to the church in need of money for groceries has increased, so we decided to implement Soul Food Pantry, which I was involved with at Blue Haven, New South Wales, before I came to Horsham," he said.
"We are not in competition with any of the other churches; we are working together on this to try to make life a little easier, at least for those doing it tough," he said.
Foodbank, Bakers Delight, and Christian Food Services are supporting the project, and the $5 donation will contribute to the work Food Bank does in the community.
The majority of the food we distribute will be coming from them.
"Soul Food Pantry is designed to help those in need, but everyone is welcome, and if they approach us, we feel that shows need," he said.
The increased cost of living, power, petrol, interest rates, and the cost of food is putting a lot of pressure on our community.
If there is a sudden illness or family, the situation changes, providing the day-to-day necessities can quickly become impossible.
A mother approached us recently for money for food, which we gave her. She returned the following week in need again.
She was known to a member of the church who said this person had never asked for help in the 30 years they'd known her.
But her marriage ended, her child was diagnosed with Covid, and she lost income because she couldn't go to work.
That combination of circumstances prevented her from providing basic groceries for her children.
Her story is not an isolated one; there are many like this, where one unexpected thing can change a manageable situation to one that is not.
"We hope to make things easier through the Soul Food Pantry, " he said.
"We want to expand Soul Food Pantry to Nhill and Stawell because we know the same increased cost of living is impacting those communities as we are in Horsham."
