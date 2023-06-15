Third placed Kalkee is set to host the Pimpinio Tigers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve for round nine of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade netball competition on Saturday, June 17.
A refreshed Kalkee awaits the Tigers according to the Kee's coach, Paula Weidermann.
"We have a very fit agile side," said Weidermann
"Girls are looking forward to playing this weekend and putting into play areas we have been focusing on."
Despite the Tiger sitting on two ladder positions lower and four competition points fewer than Kalkee, Weideman is confident in her side's process.
"We are approaching this game no different to any other game or team we play," she said.
Both teams come into this game with fresh legs after the league wide bye on the King's Birthday long weekend.
Leading into the bye Pimpinio lost a close game to the Edenhope Apsley Saints, achieving the closest scoreline in the Saints unbeaten season.
In round eight, Kalkee took on the Swifts who have struggled thanks to numerous injuries this season, but with some returning players, kept the Kees from running away with a blow out win.
Kalkee's most recent meeting with the Pimpinio Tigers saw the Kee's claim a 16 goal win on its way to the 2022 HDFNL minor premiership.
Natimuk United vs Edenhope Apsley
Edenhope Apsley is set to take on Natimuk United at the Natimuk Showgrounds in round nine of the HDFNL.
The defending premiers, Edenhope Apsley remain unbeaten in 2023, with wins against four of the five teams currently sitting between 2nd and 6th on the league ladder.
The Rams have only claimed two on-court wins in the 2023 season, with the most recent happening in round six against Taylors Lake.
With the Saints strong points percentage, it is unlikely the side will lose its lead on the ladder this weekend, however, a win for Natimuk could see the Rams push into the fight for the top six.
In the Rams previous meeting with the Saints, Edenhope Apsley claimed a 36 goal win.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers head to Jeparit Recreation Reserve to meet the Jeparit Rainbow Storm.
The Storm will be hungry for a win, as the side sits just outside the league's top six, equal on points with the Rupanyup Panthers, but behind on percentage.
A win for the Storm could elevate the side to fourth.
Noradjuha Quantong came away winners in its last two games and would be eager not to let that momentum go to waste.
A loss will see the Bombers lose a ladder position to the Storm, while also making the team vulnerable to Pimpinio and Rupanyup.
Taylors Lake vs Rupanyup
Taylors Lake will host the Rupanyup Panthers at Dock Lake Reserve on Saturday, June 17.
A year of development for the Lakers in the side's return to the HDFNL's a grade has created ambition as the side begins to find results.
The Panthers look to be right in the fight for finals positions this year and will be a difficult challenge for Taylors Lake.
While the ninth placed Lakers will not lose a position this week, a win could see them move to eighth on the ladder.
A win for Rupanyup could push the Panthers from sixth up to fourth, while a loss make the side vulnerable to Jeparit Rainbow.
Harrow Balmoral vs Swifts
The Swifts will look to kick off the back half of its year strong when it heads to Balmoral Recreation Reserve to take on the Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos.
Both teams sit at the bottom of the HDFNL ladder, with only one win. Both were by forfeit against Kaniva Leeor United, although the Swifts beat the Cougars on court in a game that has since been made to reflect the forfeit.
Although the side may now be out of finals contention, the Swifts look to be on the rise with several members of the core playing group returning against Kalkee in round eight.
Harrow Balmoral were the victor when the Southern Roos last met the Swifts.
After an even first half, Harrow Balmoral pulled a lead that would give the side a nine goal win.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
