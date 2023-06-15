The Wimmera Mail-Times
Pimpinio Tigers to take on a refreshed Kalkee | Horsham District Netball R9

John Hall
By John Hall
June 15 2023 - 6:00pm
Pimpinio centre, Emily Hannan looks to pass from the centre circle against the Rupanyup Panthers at Rupanyup Recreation Reserve for round four of the HDFNL season on Saturday, May 6. Picture by John Hall
Third placed Kalkee is set to host the Pimpinio Tigers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve for round nine of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade netball competition on Saturday, June 17.

