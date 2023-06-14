The Harrow Balmoral Southern Roos will host Stawell's Swifts at Balmoral Reserve for round nine of the Horsham District Football League on Saturday, June 17.
When the Baggies run out on Saturday, it will be 364 days since the Southern Roos last lost a game of football at its Balmoral home.
"[Harrow Balmoral] look like they're streets ahead of anyone at the minute," said Swifts coach, Brett Hargreaves.
"And, we've got to play at Balmoral, which is a bit of a graveyard for footy teams as far as I'm concerned."
Despite the challenge, Hargreaves said the Swifts are looking forward to sharing the park with the Southern Roos.
"We are going to go there full of positivity and see what we can do," he said.
"It would give us a great chance to see what they do and see how they play and try a few things out for ourselves.
"We're looking forward to it."
Both sides come into this fixture with fresh legs after the league wide bye over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Harrow Balmoral remain unbeaten in 2023, while the Swifts have seen a strong run of form lately, having won three of the side's four most recent matches.
"We've got a bit of momentum at the moment," Hargreaves said.
"We've probably learnt how to win some of these close ones, which has been good to get a bit of self belief.
"We know that we can win them now."
When the Southern Roos last met the Swifts, it was Harrow Balmoral who came away winners.
With a margin of 38 points at Harrow Reserve in round 15 of the 2022 HDFNL, a similar result would rank among the closest of Harrow Balmoral's wins in 2023.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers will head to Jeparit's Sir Robert Menzies Park to take on the Jeparit Rainbow Storm in a top-four clash.
In the previous round; Jeparit Rainbow claimed a strong win over the defending premiers, the Rupanyup Panthers, while Noradjuha Quantong became the latest side to suffer a Harrow Balmoral drubbing this season.
Win or lose, Jeparit Rainbow are almost guarenteed to remain in second on the HDFNL ladder after round nine.
Noradjuha Quantong has a more immediate boost to play for, as the side could jump into the top three and put themselves only four points out of the top two.
Although, a loss would likely drop the side to sixth, and could see the Bombers slide to seventh.
Kalkee vs Pimpinio
The Pimpinio Tigers head to Kalkee Recreation Reserve where they will take on 2022's HDFNL runners-up, Kalkee.
The Tigers will be hungry to climb back into the top six, after a round nine loss to Edenhope Apsley saw the side pushed out of the finals paying places ahead of the bye.
Pimpinio currently sit two competition points behind Rupanyup, and four behind Edenhope Apsley, Noradjuha Quantong and the Swifts, and while a win will give the side a boost, points percentage may may make a move up the ladder unlikely.
Kalkee's difficult season currently has the side sitting in 10th on only eight competition points.
A win here could elevate the Kee's to eighth as the side is quickly running out of time to turn its season around.
Natimuk United vs Edenhope Apsley
Edenhope Apsley will head to the Natimuk Showgrounds to take on the Natimuk United Rams in round nine of the HDFNL.
Having made it through a difficult couple of weeks in the HDFNL, the Saints look to have regained form and momentum.
With two wins in two rounds ahead of the bye, and a move back into the league's top six, the Saints would be favourites in this fixture.
A win will likely see Edenhope Apsley rise to third on the HDFNL ladder, although a loss could drop the side down to seventh.
The Rams difficult season see's them sitting in ninth, and needed to strong multiple wins together to threaten the top six this season.
The most recent time the Edenhope Apsley met Natimuk United, the Saints came away with the a 39 point win in round 16 of the 2022 season.
Taylors Lake vs Rupanyup
Rupanyup head to Dock Lake Reserve to take on Taylors Lake in round nine of the HDFNL.
Having lost to Jeparit Rainbow in round eight, the Panthers will be keen to return to its winning ways, especially as the side sits in a precarious sixth place with Pimpinio nipping at its heels.
Taylors Lake are currently sitting on a two week winning run having defeated both Kaniva Leeor United and Laharum in the weeks leading up to the bye.
However, the defending premiers, Rupanyup, will likely prove a much tougher opposition.
When the Lakers met the Panthers in 2022, Rupanyup came away with a 163 point win.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Laharum
Laharum will continue its search for win number one this season when it takes to Kaniva Recreation Reserve to meet the Kaniva Leeor United Cougars.
The Cougars were a surprise packet in the early stages of the season, but in more recent weeks, injuries have seen the side's momentum dulled.
Kaniva Leeor United has lost its four most recent games.
When Laharum last met Kaniva Leeor, the Cougars scraped home with a two point victory.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
