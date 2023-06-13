Horsham Police Highway Patrol officers were generally pleased with driver behaviour in the region during the three-day King's Birthday long weekend.
"We were generally happy with driver behaviour and believe the publicity around Operation Regal and the work of our officers did have the desired result," Sargent Mick Ryan from the Horsham Police Station said.
"No crashes or fatalities were reported, so we were happy.
Our campaign was aimed at prevention, and it seems to have worked quite well; we had every available officer on duty across the three days, and we are happy with the result,"
However, some drivers fell foul of the law and paid the price.
Two were charged with drunk driving, one with drug driving, and 36 with speeding, including 7, which resulted in losing their licence.
Operation Regal was launched Friday and ran through the three-day weekend, with Victoria Police ramping up patrols to prevent further road crash fatalities as the state roll toll hit a 16-year high in days leading up to the long weekend.
Victoria Police pleaded with drivers in the lead-up to the weekend, saying, "The police can't do it alone; we need you to do your part."
