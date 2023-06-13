The Wimmera Mail-Times
Land conflict transmission line fight emerges in net zero renewable race

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 14 2023 - 4:56pm, first published 9:00am
Nationals leader David Littleproud (centre) surrounded by dozens of farmers protesting the development of transmission lines across their land. Picture by Jamieson Murphy
Farmers will be casualties in Labor's "reckless race" to net-zero, the Nationals say, with 28,000 kilometres of new transmission lines tearing up prime agricultural land to connect new renewable energy projects.

