The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Saints play Tigers, Rats host Roos | WFNL round nine netball

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 15 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Rats face Dimboola in a match that will shape the top-five, as will the Tigers and Saints clash at Davis Park. Picture by Lucas Holmes
The Rats face Dimboola in a match that will shape the top-five, as will the Tigers and Saints clash at Davis Park. Picture by Lucas Holmes

Nhill Tigers v Horsham Saints

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.