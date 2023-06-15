The Wimmera Mail-Times
Uniting Care launched a pilot outreach program but needs funding to continue.

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 15 2023 - 3:00pm
Senior Manager for Homelessness Mr Adam Liversage with Belinda who is the Team Leader for Homelessness with Uniting Care, with donations of blankets. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Homelessness has reached a crisis point in the Wimmera, sparking the need for Uniting Care Horsham to launch a pilot program called Street to Home.

