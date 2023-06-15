Homelessness has reached a crisis point in the Wimmera, sparking the need for Uniting Care Horsham to launch a pilot program called Street to Home.
A Uniting Care outreach worker began in the role 13 weeks ago and is currently assisting people sleeping rough, providing them with blankets and swags.
"The Wimmera is the only region in Victoria that doesn't receive direct government funding for an Assertive Outreach program - the program is achieving great things in Ballarat and the Central Highlands, and we need support to do the same in the Wimmera.
We launched the pilot program early this yeat but we need government funding to support three Outreach Officers support homeless people from Street to Home," Mr. Adam Liversage, Senior Manager for Homelessness, said.
"Housing and homelessness is at crisis level in the Wimmera," he said.
The Council to Homeless Persons Report released in May said the 2016 and 2021 census painted a shocking picture of a homelessness crisis across Victoria.
Fifty-eight people are currently sleeping rough in Horsham every night, and the outreach officer will provide them with a swag, a blanket, and some food for the night if he can locate them.
They told the Uniting Care workers they feel unsafe sleeping rough in parks, garden beds, churches, and petrol stations across the Wimmera.
"Some couch-surf, but that too can leave them vulnerable, " he said.
"Around 60 percent of rough sleepers in the Wimmera are single males, and 60 percent are on the streets of Horsham.
Some have somewhere to stay but, they are sleeping in cars, squatting, or living in cold, dilapidated caravans without running water, electricity, or heating.
Uniting Care reports the number of homeless is growing, and while their officer provides mattresses, blankets, tents, sleeping bags, and, where possible transitional housing, the wait time for an interview to be helped with housing, is two weeks.
Street to Home is the only program of its type in the Wimmera, but financial support is vital for it to continue considering the growing need.
"There are two motels in Horsham, and we have 58 people with nowhere to sleep, so the numbers don't add up.
Uniting Care can pay for a motel room for someone sleeping rough, but there are not enough rooms available.
We need government funding for an Assertive Outreach program to offer a crisis response," he said.
In the past year, Uniting Care recorded 62 people who hadn't had a permanent address for a year and 38 who hadn't had a permanent address in five years.
In the last financial year, 687 people approached Uniting Care for help, and 25 percent of those were sleeping rough, "we turned 713 away due to lack of resources and or staff," Mr Liversage said.
Crisis can occur for many reasons: job loss, illness, or family breakup. But now there is an increasing number of people in crisis presenting to Uniting Care due to evictions from rental properties as rents rise, and some are now in crisis due to loss of mortgage as interest rates increase.
There are 13 children in the Wimmera, sleeping in cars or tents with their families, and 40 youth under 25 are sleeping rough.
In the over-25 age group, 135 people are waiting for accommodation, and 45 are families.
"We are in crisis," he said.
The numbers provided here are those on record at Uniting Care only but the Council to Homeless Persons Report identified the geographical inequality between metropolitan and regional Victoria.
"Of the 88 electorates in Victoria, homelessness grew or remained steady in 64 electorates across Victoria. Only 24 electorates experienced a decrease in homelessness in the five years between 2016 and 2021. Twenty of these were metropolitan - 36 percent of all metropolitan areas.
Only four of these were in regional Victoria - that's 12 percent of all regional Victoria."
"New challenges are confronting the Victorian community with rental affordability at an all-time low at the same time living costs continue to rise," the report said.
A collaborative approach to this crisis in the Wimmera has helped Mr Liversage said.
"We have support from Horsham Rural City Council, Police, Rotary and Lions Clubs, and local Uniting, Catholic, and Anglican Churches.
Uniting Care manages the whole of the Wimmera, so government funding to expand the Street to Home program is vital," Mr. Liverage said.
In addition, Uniting Care's Annual Winter Appeal is underway, and donations of new blankets, swags, tents, and bedding, including pillows and doonas, winter clothes, thermal flasks, and non-perishable food can be dropped off at Uniting Wimmera 185 Baillie Street Horsham.
A donation of $30 can supply a new blanket or a jacket.
