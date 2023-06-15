The Wimmera Mail-Times
March through streets marks Horsham Rural City Band's move to new home

John Hall
By John Hall
June 15 2023 - 12:00pm
Horsham Rural City Band marches up Urquhart Street under police escort on Tuesday night, June 13. Picture by John Hall
Horsham Rural City Band marches up Urquhart Street under police escort on Tuesday night, June 13. Picture by John Hall

The Horsham Rural City Band marked its move to a new band hall by marching through the streets on Tuesday night, June 13.

