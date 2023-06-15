The Horsham Rural City Band marked its move to a new band hall by marching through the streets on Tuesday night, June 13.
Beginning shortly after 6pm, the band marched Under police escort, along Urquhart Street, turning into Roberts Avenue, and finishing as it marched through the front door of its new home, Jubilee Hall.
The band's council-owned home of 54 years on O'Callaghans Parade is set to be torn down as part of the planned redevelopment of Horsham's City Oval and Sawyer Park.
The community group was granted a licence to use Jubilee Hall with a term period of 15 years, with two five year extension options available.
In September, 2022, Horsham Rural City council announced funding to upgrade the Roberts Avenue facility, including acoustic, technology, storage, and heating and cooling improvements.
The Horsham Pipe Band, which also used the band hall on O'Callaghans Parade recently moved to the Roberts Avenue facility as well.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
