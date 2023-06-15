Horsham's Joel Freijah has been included in Vic Country's 31-player squad for the Under 19s Boys AFL National Championships.
Freijah is joined by Lachlan Charleson, Luamon Lual, Sam Lalor and George Stevens from the GWV Rebels program.
Other players selected include: Zane Duursma, Archer Reid, Cooper Simpson, Darcy Wilson and likely number-one national draft pick Harley Reid.
It has been a busy period for Freijah in recent months.
Freijah has been a captain for the GWV Rebels in the Coates Talent League.
The Rebels have a 4-3 win/loss record and sit eighth on the talent league ladder.
On April 22, Freijah represented Vic Country in the Under-18 National Championship trials at Trevor Barker Beach Oval.
Freijah was also selected in the Young Guns series for Vic Country, where he played against a squad assembled by AFL recruiters eligible for the mid-season draft.
Vic Country begins its Under 18 National Championships against South Australia at Ikon Park on Sunday, June 18.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
