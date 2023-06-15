The Wimmera Mail-Times
HDFNL junior interleague teams put in the prep for MCDFNL clash

John Hall
By John Hall
June 16 2023 - 9:00am
Horsham District Football Netball League's junior representative teams took to Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Wednesday night, June 14, to put in the final preparations ahead of Sunday's interleague games.

