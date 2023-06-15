Horsham District Football Netball League's junior representative teams took to Kalkee Recreation Reserve on Wednesday night, June 14, to put in the final preparations ahead of Sunday's interleague games.
On Sunday, June 18, the HDFNL's best under 13, 15 and 17 players will take on the Maryborough Castlemaine and District Football Netball League at Navarre Recreation Reserve.
Coaches Travis Mackley (under 13), Chris Meyer (under 15) and Liam Scott (under 17) led the training sessions as teams looked to grow familiarity ahead of the representative contest.
The weekend's games will the first interleague football the HDFNL has played since 2019.
Horsham District's interleague netball teams that recently competed in the Echuca interleague competition on May 14 and the Association Championships in Bendigo on May 21, also held training at Kalkee on Wednesday night, and will play against the MCDFNL on Sunday.
