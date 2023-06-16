Ararat and Dimboola have made multiple changes ahead of its round nine WFNL match at Alexandra Oval.
Riley Taylor is out with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Horsham Saints in round eight; Brody Griffin is the other omission.
Bailee Turner and Ryan Heard play their first senior matches for the season after playing all seven matches in the Reserves.
The Roos have made four changes since its last match in round seven.
Midfielder/forward Dylan Landt will play his third match of 2023, whilst goal kicker Michael Graham returns to the team after he missed the round seven match against Horsham Saints.
Billy Hayes and Ryan Bell also return for the Roos.
Nhill has made two changes for its match against the Saints.
Xavier Bone will play his first game since round two, and Lachlan Wilkinson will play his second senior match for 2023.
Wallace Wheaton and Toby Marshall are out for the Tigers.
Adrianne Lupton will play his third seniors match in 2023 at Davis Park.
Matthew Brown and Andrew Taylor will play their first game in the Seniors in 2023.
Tom Vincent, Ben Johnson and Tom Butler miss out.
Ryan McKenzie returns for the Eagles at Brim Recreation Reserve, and Daniel Penny will play his seventh senior match in 2023.
Justin Appledore will play his first senior match for the 2023 season.
Young defender Oscar Gawith returns to the Burras' lineup.
It will be Gawith's third match for the reigning premiers in 2023 whilst playing for the GWV Rebels in the talent league.
Michael Pohlner will also play his first senior match in 2023.
Young Demon Jeremy Kemp will play his first senior match at City Oval since round four.
Kemp has also played Reserves and Under 17s in 2023.
Sid Hernon will ply in only his second game in the Seniors in 2023; his last appearance came in Horsham's win over Warrack in round six.
The second-placed Giants have some forced changes, and key players return from injury.
Rupert Sangster and Angus McSweyn sustained injuries against the Rats in round six, and Josh Bromley-Lynch has not played since round four.
Kai Sheers will play his first game for Southern Mallee; his most recent club is the Broadbeach Cats in the QAFL.
Benjamin Webster and Samuel Weddell will take no further part in Season 2023 as both are travelling overseas.
Sam White and Timothy Sanford are the two other changes.
Ararat Rats
Ins: Bailey Turner, Ryan Heard.
Outs: Riley Taylor, Brody Griffin.
Lineup: Henry Shea, Ben Taylor, Tom Williamson, Matthew Spalding, Baydn Cosgriff, Jordan Cox, Sonny Kettle, Tom Mills, Jack Ganley, Kade Bohner, Jake Robinson, Jacob Bates, Robert Armstrong, Ethan Summers, Thomas Cousins, Flynn Toner, Cody Lindsay, Luke Spalding, Liam Arnott, Bailey Turner, Ryan Heard.
Dimboola Roos
Ins: Billy Hayes, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Michael Graham.
Outs: Darcy Barber, Mark Polycarpou, Dustin Inglis, Wade Packer, Lachlan Mackley.
Lineup: Jonathon Ross, Billy Hayes, Jackson O'Neil, Jack Landt, Ben Miller, Dylan Landt, Ryan Bell, Matthew Rosier, Aisea Raikiwasa, Simon Nuske, Scott Polycarpou, Thomas O'Dwyer, Will Barber, Sam Godden, Michael Graham, Elliot Braithwaite, Darcy Dubois, Hayden Walters, Patrick Lindsey, Will Griffiths.
Horsham Demons
Ins: Sid Hernon, Jeremy Kemp.
Outs: Harley Pope, Sam Bigham, Logan Millar.
Lineup: Bailey Nelson, Tyler Blake, Jayden Scott, Allistair McKinnon, Max Bunworth, Brody Pope, Lachlan Hobbs, Billy Carberry, Rhys Barber, Jack Dalziel, Bradley Hartigan, Jordan Motton, Ben Lakin, Sid Hernon, Zak Smith, Benjamin Janetzki, Jeremy Kemp, Harrison Combe, Hudson Hair, Jack Lord.
Horsham Saints
Ins: Adrianne Lupton, Matthew Brown, Andrew Taylor.
Outs: Tom Vincent, Ben Johnson, Tom Butler.
Lineup: Angus Martin, Patrick Knott, Gage Wright, Jackson Davidson, Sam Clyne, Daniel Rees, Jordy Keyte, Will Brennan, Jacob O'Beirne, William Taylor, Codi Kenny, Max Bryan, Connor O'Beirne, Cody Bryan, Daniel Ervin, Becker Irwin, Adrianne Lupton, Will Tickner, Matthew Brown, Mitch Martin, Andrew Taylor.
Minyip Murtoa Burras
Ins: Oscar Gawith, Michael Pohlner.
Outs: Lachlan Delahunty, Charlie Gibson.
Lineup: Jye Walter, Jae McGrath, Corey Morgan, Nic Ballagh, Tanner Smith, Charlie Penny, Caeleb Leith, Will Holmes, Logan Petering, Timothy Mackenzie, Brylie Cameron, Tyler Pidgeon, Nicholas Caris, Mitch Johns, Lachlan Jordan, Oscar Gawith, Luke Fisher, Jordan Delahunty, Michael Pohlner, Warwick Stone, Mackinnon Rogers.
Nhill Tigers
Ins: Xavier Bone, Lachlan Wilkinson.
Outs: Toby Marshall, Wallace Wheaton.
Lineup: Thomas Driscoll, Drew Schneider, Jarryd Dahlenburg, Mitchell Dahlenburg, Lucas Dahlenburg, Liam Albrecht, Xavier Bone, Lachie Barber, Mitchell Jones, Angus Wheaton, Jack Mason, Frazer Driscoll, Darcy Honeyman, Lochie Pilgrim, Darcy Alexander, Joshua Lees, Austin Merrett, Nathan Alexander, Glen Saniong, Lachlan Wilkinson, Kelly Kaugla.
Southern Mallee Giants
Ins: Josh Bromley-Lynch, Rupert Sangster, Angus McSweyn, Kai Sheers.
Outs: Benjamin Webster, Sam White, Samuel Weddell, Timothy Sanford.
Lineup: Jake Garvey, Zachary Robins, Heath Smith, Josh Bromley-Lynch, Josh Webster, Rupert Sangster, Mickitja Rotumah-Onus, Liam Nelson, Jackson Fisher, Liam Price, Angus McSweyn, Lou White, Dylan Marshman, Kieran Delahunty, Coleman Schache, Billy Lloyd, Matt Bellinger, Leigh Stewart, Ben McGee, Brayden Carra, Kai Sheers.
Warrack Eagles
Ins: Ryan McKenzie, Justin Appledore, Daniel Penny.
Outs: Jake O'Donnell, Jacob Sobey, Jacob Cheney,
Lineup: Riley Morrow, Patrick Morgan, Kyle Cheney, Thomas James, Declan Powell, Lachie Stewart, Ryan McKenzie, Sean McKenzie, Nick Ingram, Daniel Bell, Kayden Edwards, Phillip Huebner, Joseph McKinnon, Matthew Johns, Dylan Watts, Max Inkster, Aaron Watts, Bailey Watts, Dan McKenzie, Justin Appledore, Daniel Penny.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
