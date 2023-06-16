A small gathering met on Wednesday, June 14, to discuss establishing a central place to exhibit historical items and collections to ensure the history of Horsham is preserved.
Horsham local Mr. Col Thomas said he organised the meeting after realising others in the community also thought a central place to store Horsham's history was a good idea.
"I know quite a few people who collect things, and they often say they don't know what to do with them when they downsize or can't care for them anymore.
"I've seen a lot of things in museums in other towns that could have been in a Horsham museum if we had one.
It got me thinking that Horsham needs a home for these things. It may be one item; it may be many but put together, it would be a tourist attraction and help bring people to the town," he said.
"It would create a tourist attraction, save Horsham and the district's history, and provide a place where people know their collections will remain forever," he said before handing over to Director of Communities and Places Kevin O'Brien to MC the meeting.
Mr. O'Brien said the purpose of the meeting was to create a committee to establish Horsham's Home of History or a museum for Horsham and District.
Coordinator Community Relations and Advocacy for HTCC Susan Surridge presented a document detailing Stage One of a Museum for Horsham established in 2018, which provided a background to earlier investigations and findings.
The Horsham Rural City Council funded the $20,000 study, driven by Horsham RSL and the Historical Society, in line with four-year outcomes 1.3 of Goal 1, Community and Cultural Development, in the Council Plan 2017-2021. The study has been managed by the Horsham Regional Museum Working Group.
The 2018 Feasibility Study is available on the HRCC website.
The study determined there were heritage collections throughout the greater Horsham region held by community organisations and individual community members. These included the RSL and the Historical Society.
The study concluded there was an urgent need for improved storage, care, and display of items and organisations.
It also found that Horsham City was one of Victoria's few major regional cities without a dedicated centre for displaying heritage collections.
An open discussion at the meeting on June 14, 2023, followed with suggestions, including First Nations People being invited to be a part of the working committee, whether the facility should be on a main highway or in a central location, how much land would be needed, and what size building would be required to house collections if it included large items of machinery and farming implements
Instead of developing an additional study, the meeting decided a re-work of the existing feasibility study was the best option, as much of the content was still relevant.
Mr Thomas said he was pleased with the turn-out at the Wednesday night meeting and there was a way forward with-out delay.
The meeting also agreed with the original study that if Horsham did establish a museum, it should have a point of difference.
"In examining strengths and weaknesses, the term points of difference is used. This relates to historical themes strongly developed in Horsham and the region but may need to be stronger or more present in other areas. The term is useful in considering the content of displays in any future Horsham Regional Museum, where visitors may be able to see things they can't see elsewhere," the study said.
Some suggestions Mr Thomas had been given by members of the community included coachbuilding, the butter factory, dairy farms, orchards, brickworks, Holeproof, flour mills, the wheat research institute, and the Wimmera Mallee Historical Vehicle Society from in March 1988 and still current with 300 members, as some of Horsham's history.
Mr O'Brien said Council would assist the working group. Any funding for the project would have to be considered in the next budget. Council will also assist by seeking grant funding for the project.
A working committee of six plus a representative from Horsham Rural City Council is being formed and the next meeting is scheduled for June 29 at 4 pm at the HRCC Offices.
