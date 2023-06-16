The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham Rural City Council supports move for a dedicated centre for historical items

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 16 2023 - 6:00pm
Attending the meerting - Jim Wood, Bill Ower, Ian Ballinger, Shayne Keenan, Geoff Ballinger, Bob Meilvena, Stan Bolwill, Ray Carman, Sally Bertram, Kevin O'Brien HRCC, Jackie Excell, Col Thomas, Susan Surridge HRCC. (not all are in the photo) Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Attending the meerting - Jim Wood, Bill Ower, Ian Ballinger, Shayne Keenan, Geoff Ballinger, Bob Meilvena, Stan Bolwill, Ray Carman, Sally Bertram, Kevin O'Brien HRCC, Jackie Excell, Col Thomas, Susan Surridge HRCC. (not all are in the photo) Picture by Sheryl Lowe

A small gathering met on Wednesday, June 14, to discuss establishing a central place to exhibit historical items and collections to ensure the history of Horsham is preserved.

