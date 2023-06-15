Holy Trinity Lutheran College to host interschool RoboCup Junior event

Holy Trinity Lutheran College will share its strong technology focus with the wider community when it hosts a RoboCup Junior Victoria Horsham Regional event on Friday June 16.
Read also: Horsham Rural City Band march to new home
More than 30 students from HTLC and St Brigid's College will compete at the robotics event. RoboCup Junior Australia is a project-oriented educational initiative that helps to build STEM skills, teamwork, cooperation, organisational skills and other important attributes.
Holy Trinity first hosted the event in 2019 and is excited to offer this opportunity to students once again.
Technology teacher Adam Engert said HTLC students in Years 5 to 8 would compete in this year's event.
He said the competition created opportunities for students to go further with the program and look towards state and national events in Melbourne later this year.
Mr Engert said the students, who created their designs during lunchtimes, learnt lots and enjoyed the robotic engineering experience.
"It's been a blessing to have the opportunity to be involved in the program and have experienced experts run workshops and events at HTLC to work with our students," he said.
"There are so many memories and moments of learning created at these events both for the students and the volunteers."
Holy Trinity Lutheran College aims to equip students for life in the 21st century. This includes teaching technology both explicitly and as integrated into other areas of learning. Events such as RoboCup Junior offer opportunities for the College's students to engage in technology in a new way.
Competition founder and former Horsham resident Brian Thomas visited HTLC this term ahead of the regional event.
He was enthusiastic as he watched students work on their robots and puzzle over hiccups.
"These kids are only Year 5 now; imagine how good they'll be by the time they're in Year 12," he said.
"It's great, the kids are fantastic. Originally when RoboCup Junior started the experts said high school students aren't smart enough to do this, and here today we've got Year 5 kids mastering it totally - the programming, the building and everything."
Friday's competition will include soccer and rescue trials. Mr Thomas will help co-ordinate the events.
Mr Engert invited parents and friends to attend the competition, from 10.30am to 2pm.
People can learn more about the competition at https://www.robocupjunior.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.