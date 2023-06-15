The Wimmera Mail-Times
Holy Trinity Lutheran College to host interschool RoboCup Junior event

Updated June 15 2023 - 1:31pm, first published 1:00pm
RoboCup Junior founder Brian Thomas visited HTLC students earlier this year. Picture supplied.
Holy Trinity Lutheran College will share its strong technology focus with the wider community when it hosts a RoboCup Junior Victoria Horsham Regional event on Friday June 16.

