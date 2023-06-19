The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Wimmera Pride Project brings drag queens to Horsham for annual pride night

Updated June 20 2023 - 12:45pm, first published June 19 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melbourne-based drag queen Lil X. Picture supplied
Melbourne-based drag queen Lil X. Picture supplied

Wimmera Pride Project is bringing Melbourne drag queens Sam Thompson and Lil X to Horsham for a night of drag, dancing and connection for queer people and allies at Wilson's Night Club on Saturday, June 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.