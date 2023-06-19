Wimmera Pride Project is bringing Melbourne drag queens Sam Thompson and Lil X to Horsham for a night of drag, dancing and connection for queer people and allies at Wilson's Night Club on Saturday, June 24.
They will perform at the Wimmera Pride Project's annual event, Pride Night, with Horsham drag queen, Sooky La La at the 18 and above event to celebrate the LGBTIQA+ community.
"Our Pride Night event is a perfect place to meet like-minded people and to forge meaningful connections in a safe space," said Wimmera Pride Project spokesperson, Dylan De Jong.
"Adding to this, it's a great night to cut loose, have a dance and mingle with some Drag Queens, who are always the life of the party."
Mr De Jong said running a drag event also allows the pride project to share a part of LGBTIQ culture with the Wimmera region.
"Events featuring drag queens can be seen any weekend in Melbourne, but it's far less common out here," he said.
"We hope that the people of Horsham who might be unfamiliar to drag come and check it out, get among the festivities and support the local LGBTIQA+ community.
"This is a great opportunity to get together, make friends, have a dance, get a little silly and celebrate being our true authentic selves."
Doors open at 7:30pm and pre-sale tickets available via the Wimmera Pride Project's Facebook page.
