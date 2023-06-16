Harrow Balmoral will see minimal changes from its round nine squad.
With 36 goals for the season and best player nods in the Southern Roos two most recent games, James Staude will is missing from the team's list.
Swifts under 17 player, Tarquin Young is set to make his debut in the Baggies' senior ranks, as he comes into the side alongside Cameron Wickham.
They come in for back pocket, Paul Enriquez and forward, Seth Blake.
Hamish Exell will run out for Kalkee in his first game of this season's HDFNL, in his 13 appearances for the Kee's in 2022, he was best player five times.
Zavier Hobbs will also return for the Kees, he has been missing from the squad since round two.
Having been named best player in his last two outing for Pimpinio, Jack Baird returns to the Tigers lion up having missed round eight.
Under 17 standout, Thomas Baker headlines the omissions.
Kaniva Leeor United made three strong changes with the sides' deputy vice captains, Liam Vivian and Charlie Maddern returning to the side's back pocket and interchange.
Mason Hein also returns for the Cougars, he is set to come in at half forward.
Joshua Robinson is set to play his first game in Edenhope Apsley's senior ranks as he is added to the squad's list alongside Lewis Thompson, Daniel Obst and Christopher La Rocca.
Jeparit Rainbow will be without strong Northern Territory players, Nicholas Yarran and Bradley Stokes, as well as SANFL reservist, Antonio James, in the side's round nine clash with Noradjuha Quantong.
James Magner and Jack Hellier were late inclusions for Taylors Lake in round eight, but are missing from the round nine list.
Campbell and William Hetherington have also not been named.
Key defender, Justin Beugelaar does return to the Lakers line up.
Three changes to Rupanyup's line-up see's ruck rover, Bill Hansen, halfback Joshua Bolitho and key defender, Joseph Tormey missing from the team list.
Blake Downer, Angus Burns and Alby Kingston come in to replace them.
The Noradjuha Quantong Bombers welcome back Brock Orval and coach, Damian Cameron.
Ins: Lewis Thompson, Christopher La Rocca, Daniel Obst, Joshua Robinson
Outs: Rodney Oliver, Clint Rockebrand, Corey Williams, Jack Butler, Emayah Young
Line-up: Ben McIntyre, Jesse Iese, Rodney Oliver, David McLeish, Adam Hood, Bernard Kealy, Clint Rokebrand, Tim McIntyre, Josh Roman, Corey Williams, Allan McIntyre, Harrison Evans, Jack Butler, Emayah Young, Declan Robinson, Boyd Packer, Josh La Rocca, Nathan Witherow, Cleve Hughes, Corey Barrett, Jak Ryan.
Ins: Brait Headon
Outs: James Staude, Lachlan Stevenson
Line-up: Matt Jones, Nick Pekin, William Plush, Simon Close, Michael Close, Scott Heath, Dalton Burns, Peter Staude, Noah Hildebrand, Ethan Appleton, Will Burbury, Jai Thompson, Brait Headon Gregory Hamillton, Stuart Macfarlane, Anthony Close, Tom Conheady, Tyson Berg, Mitchell Grant, Rhys Daffey.
Ins: Lucas Edelsten, Bailey Clark, Lewis Cocks, Justin Cozens, Charles Wild
Outs: Bradley Stokes, Nicholas Yarran, Thomas Long, Javadd Anderson, Antonio James
Line-up: Matthew Thomas, Simon Clugston, Lucas Edelsten, Jakob Cocks, Daniel Batson, Bailey Clark, Xavier Oakley, Thomas Clarke, Peter Weir, Thomas Schumann, Lewis Cocks, Matthew Synoradzki, Ashley Clugston, William Hutchison, Justin Cozens, Charles Wild, Scott Driscoll, William Batson, Benjamin Smith, Jordan Leach, Zachary Pietzsch.
Ins: Zavier Hobbs, Hamish Exell, Karl Campbell
Outs: Aiden Richardson, Daniel Launer, Brod Dolan
Line-up: Isaiah Adams, Zavier Hobbs, Louis Papst, Hamish Exell, Doug Grining, Simon Hobbs, Karl Campbell, Luke Byrne, Ben Lawson, Brodie Pitt, Jacob Harris, Patrick Mills, Jasper Gunn, Jake Mills, Louis Beddison, Jakob Butcher, Jayden Kuhne, Deacan Campbell, Matt Nield, Matthew Magee, Justin Williams
Ins: Liam Vivian, Charlie Maddern, Mason Hein
Outs: Jacob Verrall, Corey Natt, Matthew Hicks
Line-up: Koby Goodlet, Lochlyn Hahne, Tyson Mitchell, Liam Vivian, Lucas Cole, Dylan Natt, Billy Shanks, Billy King, Lachie Jones, Hamish Bennett, Jonty Brown, Charlie Maddern, Beau Nunan, Jock Maddern, Charles Hickman, Oliver Hickman, Mason Hein, Luke Shalders, Patrick Munn.
Not yet announced
Ins: Callum Cameron, Josh Pekin, Kyal Murray, Taj Payne
Outs: Tyler Coutts, Tyler Coutts, Ben Garwood, Cody Maybery
Line-up: Jonathan Lovel, Jarred Combe, Callum Cameron, Todd Stevenson, Kaiden Sudholz, Nathan Koenig, Matthew Lee, Adam Coutts, Jordan Smith, Liam Klowss, Kyah Wilkinson, Josh Pekin, Zachary Smith, Xavier O'Brien, Jesse Wilkinson, Alex Baker, Mitch Riddell, Coby Mines, Ned Glascott, Kyal Murray, Taj Payne.
Ins: Damian Cameron, Nigel Kelly, Brock Orval
Outs: Heath Shulz, Coby Wilde, Troy Chapple, Archer Dickerson
Line-up: Declan Bushby, James Hallett, Riley Dunlop, Jason Kerr, Jack Vague, Zachary Kelly, Brock Orval, Wade Francis, Zane Batson, Brayden Culhane, Damian Cameron, Jayden Besford, Nigel Kelly, Ash Lawson, Brandon Ellis, Alex Ross, James Gregg, Thomas Netherway, Levi Mock. Cam Bruce.
Ins: Dylan Avery, Jack Baird, Mitchell Fromm
Outs: Matthew Jorgensen-Price, Thomas Baker, Jordan Barnett
Line-up: Corey Mann, Liam Jakobi, Keegan King, Mackay Baker, Nick Groves, Dylan Bates, Dylan Avery, Reece McNally, Jason Westley, Jye Brown, Brock Hamerston, Dylan Arnott, Jack Baird, Darcy Conlan, Noah Jacobsen, Charlie Gardner, Mitchell Fromm, Dylan Thomas, Fredrick Frew, Brayden Webb, Braydon Witney
Ins: Angus Burns, Blake Downer, Alby Kingston
Outs: Bill Hansen, Joshua Bolitho, Joseph Tormey
Line-up: Cam Weston, Daniel Schaper, Blake Turner, Kieren Sait, Braydon Ison, Ryan Timmins, Jacob Christie, Mitchell Gleeson, Angus Adams, Oliver Timms, Charlie Taylor, Jordan Weidemann, Angus Burns, Ty Maher, Lachlan Weidemann, Elliot Kelly, Christopher Schaper, Jakob Davis, Blake Downer, Scott Niewand, Alby Kingston.
Ins: Cameron Wickham, Tarquin Young
Outs: Paul Enriquez, Seth Blake
Line-up: Kobe Lowe, Bourke Nicholls, Thomas Cairns, Benjamin Leong, Angus Murray, Liam Scott, Tallis Miles, Joseph Martin, Jack Cann, Noah Stirling, Brett Hargreaves, Andrew Baker, Zak Varley, Mack Padley, Cameron Wickham, Scott Carey, Matthew Healy, Jesse Galea-Portelli, Brodie Kindred, Zac Armer, Tarquin Young
Ins: Arjai Johnstone, Justin Beugelaar, Tristan March, James Dixon, Nathan Hayden, William Johnstone
Outs: James Magner, Campbell Hetherington, Jack Hellier, William Hetherington, Brock Foscarini, Samuel Kamstra
Line-up: Ryan Gebert, Marc Davey, Matthew White, Trae Martin, Billy Finnigan, Koby Westerland, Angus Atchison, Hunter Campey, Thomas Clugston, Arjai Johnston, Justin Beugelaar, Beau Monaghan, Tristan March, James Dixon, Tristan Rayes, Mathew Millward, Geordi Aristides, Nathan Hayden, William Johnstone, Max Kamstra
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
