Time travels at a different speed when you are grieving.
Although the weeks are flying by on the calendar this term, my mind is stuck in the world of eight week ago - desperately clinging to my last memories of my mum alive.
Then I see mum in my mind's eye dead - as I try to force myself to believe that she's really gone, and there will be no new memories now.
It's sort of like I'm holding my breath and waiting for reality to hit. But maybe this is it. Only time will tell.
When my dad died 17 years ago, I was astonished that the world kept turning. I felt certain that life simply could not continue busily on when such an important person stopped breathing. But it did - in its own brutal and beautiful way.
My third baby girl, Tiani, was born eight weeks later.
When I miscarried a baby 20 years ago - not long after Katianna's first birthday - one of the most shocking aspects was when my own body simply got on with the job of being female, delivering my monthly visitor exactly 28 days after my longed-for baby had moved out of my womb. How could it be so callous?
And yet, that cycle enabled another life to take hold soon after, with my beautiful Yasinta born not long before Katianna's second birthday.
My darling mum lost her own first child when she was in her mid-twenties. Stillborn at full term, her precious baby suffered a cord accident, possibly after an attempted turn from breach position.
Never able to see or touch her little girl, the agony was beyond words. I've no idea how she endured her time in the maternity ward with an empty womb and empty arms.
After some difficulties, she carried four children full term, delivered alive.
Time doesn't heal all wounds, but it does seem to lay down a fair amount of thick scar tissue which can tug and be painful even if not an open wound. Scar tissue becomes incorporated into your existence.
With mum and our babies now in heaven, they will find only one person there with scars, and He exists outside of time - knowing the end from the beginning, while His love endures forever.
