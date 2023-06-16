The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham, Kaniva clash as Wimmera Hockey action resumes

By Simon King
June 16 2023 - 12:00pm
After a week off, the Wimmera Hockey Association competition resumes with round seven to be played at Kaniva this weekend. Picture by Simon King
After a week off while the Senior Country Championships were played last weekend in Melbourne, the Wimmera Hockey Association competition is nearing the halfway point of its 15 round season when it resumes with round seven to be played at Kaniva this weekend.

