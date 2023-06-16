After a week off while the Senior Country Championships were played last weekend in Melbourne, the Wimmera Hockey Association competition is nearing the halfway point of its 15 round season when it resumes with round seven to be played at Kaniva this weekend.
While the ladder-leading Yanac Tigers have the bye and will still be in that position on Saturday evening regardless of other results, the two games to be played will start to sort out the pecking order of the remaining teams.
The Horsham Hurricanes have only dropped one game in the Open competition this year, to the undefeated Tigers, and although they will find the Kaniva Cobras a challenge on their home ground, recent form suggests they will continue their surge this season and take the points.
The Cobras have shown glimpses of good form this season, but if they are to be a serious challenger when the finals come around, they must start to deliver some consistency.
The other match in this division will see the Warracknabeal Hoops make their longest trip for the season to take on the Nhill Rangers, but they, too, need to work on stringing some wins together and should be able to overcome the luckless Rangers.
The feature game of this round will pitch first against third in the Women's competition.
Kaniva is undefeated and will be hard to beat on their home ground, but when the Horsham Jets get their best combination on the field, they must be taken seriously.
This is the perfect opportunity for the Jets to make a statement about their potential later in the season.
The Nhill Thunderbirds and Warracknabeal have one win each, and the winner of this game will finish the round in the top four, while the loser will have their work cut out over the remaining matches to break back into final's contention.
Yanac has the bye but will still finish the round in second place.
A top-of-the-ladder clash in the Under 16 competition will open the round, and while the Horsham Bombers will strive to preserve their undefeated status, the plucky Kaniva Raiders will not be easy to beat on their home turf.
The Bombers deserve to enter this encounter as favourites, but the Raiders are on a three-match winning streak and could challenge the status quo.
The Warrack Revengers have not had a successful start to their season, and their game against the Nhill Leopards is their best chance to remain in the race for the finals.
A Leopards' win will create a two-win gap between them in fourth place and the Revengers in fifth, while a Warracknabeal win will narrow the gap and keep them in the hunt.
The two points they receive for the bye will be enough to keep the Yanac Warriors third on the ladder.
