Horsham Rural City Council continues with plans for alternate truck route

By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 21 2023 - 8:58pm, first published 12:00pm
Increased truck use of CBD will be addressed with alternative route. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
A route alignment to take trucks out of the Horsham CBD remains a vital transport priority for Horsham Rural City Council. Included in the plan is an additional traffic bridge across the Wimmera River.

