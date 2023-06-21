A route alignment to take trucks out of the Horsham CBD remains a vital transport priority for Horsham Rural City Council. Included in the plan is an additional traffic bridge across the Wimmera River.
The first step in the planning will be to undertake an Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Impact Assessment, which is currently underway. The local Aboriginal Party is listed as a stakeholder in the project.
The proposed route will divert trucks travelling through Horsham on the Western, Wimmera, and Henty Highways, away from the residential and business precinct.
It is also intended to create a more efficient pathway for heavy vehicles, which currently must negotiate multiple traffic lights.
Director of Communities and Places Kevin O'Brien said the alternative route is a priority, "we have seen an increase in the number of trucks going through Horsham, and that is likely to continue to increase as industry, including Mining, increases in the region."
The alternative truck route is believed to better deliver the aims to take trucks out of the CBD in the short term after the proposed alignment for the bypass didn't receive adequate support through the Planning Scheme Amendment process from the council or the community."
The DoT currently has no plans to continue the work on the Horsham bypass.
Data from the bypass study will be used in the feasibility study.
HRCC committed $100,000 in its 2020-2021 budget for a route feasibility study.
In addition to Council's contribution, the Commonwealth Government has also contributed $150,000 for HRCC to work with Regional Roads Victoria to determine if there is a possible location for a truck route and bridge.
The feasibility study will investigate possible alternative truck routes within and around Horsham's existing arterial road network with a collaborative approach between HRCC, DoT, and relevant State Government agencies and stakeholders.
HRCC has contacted the Department of Transport and Planning for an update on the status of the project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.