New data has revealed the rate of criminal offending has decreased slightly across the Wimmera.
However, Horsham-based crime increased, making up almost three-quarters of all offences in the region.
The latest Crime Statistics Agency figures showed for the year ending March 31, criminal offences dropped 1.39 per cent in the Wimmera, while criminal incidents dropped 4.08 per cent.
During the same time, criminal offences rose 6.54 per cent in Horsham Rural City Council and criminal incidents increased 2.18 per cent.
The home was the main location of offending in Horsham, with one in five offences relating to a breach of a family violence order.
In Horsham, offenders were typically men (75 per cent) aged 45-year-old and above, with 18-24 year old's marginally behind.
About 42 per cent of victims were male and 36 per cent female; assault was the most common victim subgroup.
The Yarriambiack Shire Council saw slight increases in offences (4.31 per cent) and incidents (2.01 per cent).
The Hindmarsh Shire Council saw a dramatic drop in both offences (35.07 per cent) and incidents (31.89 per cent).
Likewise, the West Wimmera Shire Council saw similar trends, with offences down 32.47 per cent and incidents 27.33 per cent lower.
Statewide data shows offences committed by children as young as 10 have increased more than 40 per cent.
Kids aged 10 to 14 were responsible for at least 6418 offences across the state during the 12 months to April, an increase of almost 45 per cent on the previous year.
The figures showed burglaries committed by the same age group spiked by almost 87 per cent.
The most common age group responsible for committing aggravated home burglaries was youths aged 15 to 17, which Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Rick Nugent said was alarming.
About 90 per cent of offenders committing aggravated burglaries across the state are aged 13 to 19.
"Our priority at the moment is aggravated burglaries," Mr Nugent told reporters on Thursday.
"They are up considerably and really since mid last year have gone to a whole new level and that is quite concerning for us."
Mr Nugent said there had been a considerable shift in the reason these crimes were committed.
Aggravated burglaries used to mostly involve parties known to each other and were drug or gang-related.
The purpose was to steal property such as laptops, TVs, wallets and other valuables from inside homes but a recent shift has seen more focus on accessing keys for top-end cars.
Offenders are often motivated by social media, where videos of dangerous joy riding and other illegal activities are posted and shared.
"In the past, youth offenders commonly steal cars from shopping centres, railway stations, other public areas, maybe out the front of a house on the street or the driveway," Mr Nugent said.
"Target hardening of vehicles makes them much more difficult to steal, particularly top-end, so they want the keys."
Opposition crime prevention spokesman Brad Battin said Premier Daniel Andrews was failing young Victorians and the broader community was being punished as a result.
"Every Victorian deserves to be and feel safe in their own home, yet under the Andrews government's approach of cuts and neglect, things are getting worse, not better," he said.
But Youth Justice Minister Enver Erdogan said the government had invested in keeping Victorians safe, including by helping young offenders turn their lives around.
"The number of young people in custody is currently the lowest since the turn of the century," he said on Thursday.
