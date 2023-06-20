School Sport Victoria has partnered with AFL Victoria to launch a nine-a-side Australian Rules Football competition for primary schools across Victoria.
The competition for grade 4-6 students will be held in June and July across metropolitan and regional Victoria.
Horsham has been chosen as one of the eight venues to host a single-day, round-robin competition.
"Australian Rules Football plays such a prominent and important role in the Victorian school system and gives opportunities to tens of thousands of young boys and girls to play a team sport and get active every year," said the Head of AFL Victoria, Ben Kavenagh.
More than 68,000 primary school students participated in Australian Rules Football school programs across Victoria in 2022, an increase of 12,000 on 2021.
Smaller team sizes give schools more flexibility to participate, particularly where student numbers are lower.
"It's an exciting time and we are really looking forward to seeing this program roll-out," Kavenagh said.
"The nine-a-side format we are launching for primary schools across Victoria is designed to get more kids playing football, whether they're already involved or new to the game and wanting to learn new skills."
Horsham City Oval will host the Greater Western Primary Region competition on Tuesday, July 18.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.