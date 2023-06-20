The Wimmera Mail-Times
Horsham City Oval will host nine-a-side primary school football competition

By Lucas Holmes
Updated June 20 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:00pm
An AFL 9s competition for grade 4-6 students will be held at Horsham City Oval on Tuesday, July 18. File picture
School Sport Victoria has partnered with AFL Victoria to launch a nine-a-side Australian Rules Football competition for primary schools across Victoria.

