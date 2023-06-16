Freeing up the supply of rentals

One of the key factors that is making a major contribution to the housing crisis in Horsham and the region is the lack of supply of rentals.
Earlier this month Reserve Bank head Philip Lowe said the two major factors pushing up demand for rentals were people taking up more space during the pandemic and the population boom since borders reopened.
He hoped new supply would ease cost pressures but given it would take time to come online, in the short term the primary way rents should fall was through denser households.
His glib and at least tone-deaf analysis that rising rents would force people to bring in a housemate seemed to indicate that a simple solution lay around the corner if people were only willing to bunk-up together.
For those feeling the pinch most acutely, families in rentals facing rising prices or ends to leases or worse those desperately seeking a home on lower incomes and facing dwindling options; these are not even realistic options.
The situation is so bad for some on the financial brink the face the very real prospect of homelessness. or a long dismal wait for public housing.
Welfare agencies across the Wimmera indicate these numbers are rising and their stories are very real.
For those hoping to find their own home, interest rates at 12-year highs (one more thing Lowe can claim responsibility for) and wages all but stagnant there are equally palpable barriers.
But another factor here, the number of investment houses which once would have helped boost stock on the rental markets, are now taken up by the short term rental market.
These houses particularly in holiday towns like Halls Gap can sit empty for more than half of the time which seems like a disgrace when the people sleeping on the streets for want of a roof..
Some councils have attempted to impose levies or differential rates to redress the balance but the response has been piecemeal and without demonstrable impacts. Here is a place where coordinated and well-balanced government action could make a real difference.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
