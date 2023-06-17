The Wimmera Mail-Times
Updated June 17 2023 - 8:21pm
The Edenhope Apsley Saints survived a second half scare to beat the Natimuk United Rams 10.14 (74) - 8.13 (61) in round nine of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, June 18.

