The Edenhope Apsley Saints survived a second half scare to beat the Natimuk United Rams 10.14 (74) - 8.13 (61) in round nine of the Horsham District Football Netball League on Saturday, June 18.
A strong start saw Edenhope Apsley control the balance of field position, trapping the ball in the Saints offensive end for much of the opening quarter.
A tight contest in the Saints pocket and on the wing put opportunities for the Rams to advance down field at a premium.
Although from the few times the Rams managed to push forward, the side was rewarded with two goals by quarter time.
Natimuk United's quarter time chat was all about kicking efficiency.
The side came into the game with the plan to kick long if a clear option could not be found.
Rams coach, Jarred Combe said the Saints three first quarter goals were scored as a result of turnovers after contested marks.
The cloudy skies turned to rain as the second quarter began, but the Saints were not fazed.
Edenhope Apsley kicked several early goals before a response from the home side.
An offensive surge saw the Rams push the contest into the Saints defensive end.
High winds stopped the rain from settling in but made kicking from the pocket difficult, the Rams watched at least two late shots drift across the face of the goal.
An early goal in the third saw the Rams start the second half with momentum, and while the Saints were quick to respond, the Rams controlled the quarter, narrowing the margin from 24 points to three.
For much of the fourth quarter both teams traded minors, with the Rams only needing one goal to take the lead for most of the term.
However, the Edenhope Apsley Saints eventually pulled away, sealing the 13 point win with two late goals.
Harrow Balmoral vs Swifts
Harrow Balmoral sent a clear message to any team set to step onto the Southern Roos home track in Balmoral this year, with a decisive win over the side that sat third on the HDFNL ladder over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Scoring was bone dry for the Swifts, the side took to the three quarter break with only one point, scored in the first quarter.
In that time, Harrow Balmoral kicked 11 goals to post a score of 74 points.
The third quarter showed how difficult scoring was on the day, even for the league leaders, one goal for the Southern Roos was the only change to the scoreboard.
The home side made up for lost time on the fourth quarter though, kicking seven goals, while the Swifts kicked the side's one goal for the game.
The final score favoured Harrow Balmoral, 18.17 (125) - 1.3 (9).
Jeparit Rainbow vs Noradjuha Quantong
The Jeparit Rainbow Storm missed the side's Northern Territory Stars in the team's round nine match, losing to the Noradjuha Quantong Bombers 11.18 (84) - 8.9 (57).
The Storm were kept scoreless through the first quarter at Jeparit's Sir Robert Menzies Park, while the Bombers let loose with seven majors.
The margin was narrowed in the second quarter with Jeparit Rainbow's three goals to Noradjuha Quantong's two, and in the third, the Bombers went goalless while the Storm kicked another three.
Jeparit Rainbow were behind the Bombers by 24 points at the final break, but with two goals going to each team in the final quarter, Noradjuha Quantong left the field as winners, 11.18 (84) - 8.9 (57).
Kalkee vs Pimpinio
A goalless opening quarter against Pimpinio would have had supporters of the struggling Kalkee thinking they'd seen this game before, but a second quarter surge pushed 2022's runners-up right into the contest.
Four goals to the Tigers two created a 19 point swing to give the Kee's the lead at half time.
Both teams collected three majors in the third quarter, with Kalkee stretching the margin on behinds.
Pimpinio kicked two goals to one in the final quarter, but Kalkee had to great a lead and would walk away the winners, 8.11 (59) - 7.8 (50).
Kalkee's reserves also survived a goalless opening quarter to come back and win, 8.17 (65) - 3.8 (26).
Taylors Lake vs Rupanyup
An 82 point opening quarter for the Rupanyup Panthers at Dock Lake Reserve put ended any hope Taylors Lake may have had of a third straight win early.
Although the Lakers did outscore the Panthers in the second quarter, four goals to two.
The Panther grabbed the momentum back in the third quarter, passing 20 goals and reaching 150 points ahead of the final break.
Rupanyup finished the game of strong to claim a commanding win, 28.18 (186) - 7.7 (49).
Rupanyup coach, Brayden Ison top the game's scoring with nine majors, while Chris Schaper kicked seven and Elliot Kelly kick five for the Panthers.
Cooper Reading also had a strong day in the Panthers reserves, kicking 11 majors.
Kaniva Leeor United vs Laharum
The Kaniva Leeor United Cougars have claimed the win against the Laharum Demons at Kaniva Recreation Reserve.
A close opening quarter fell the way of the hosts, with the Cougars outscoring the Demons, three goals to two.
Two goals to each team in the second quarter saw KLU maintain the lead into halftime before another even third quarter.
Kaniva Leeor kicked two more goals in the fourth quarter, while keeping Laharum goalless, allowing the Cougars to seal the win, 10.7 (67) - 7.5 (47).
Cougars forward, Beau Nunan tope scored in the game, with five majors.
The Cougars also saw a bag kicked in the reserves game, with captain, Benjamin Hawk claiming 10.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
