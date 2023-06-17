A Jack Ganley goal with one minute remaining saw Ararat take a five-point win over Dimboola.
The full-time score at Alexandra Oval was 8.5 (53)-7.6 (48).
It was a physical first term, with only two combined goals kicked as both sides adjusted to the windy conditions.
Rats forward Jordan Cox was stretchered off the ground with an apparent knee injury and did not return for the remainder of the match.
In Dimboola's quarter-time huddle, senior coach Jack Landt was not content with its movement with the wind at their back.
"We can't just sit there when we have the wind; we have to get up (the ground)," Landt said.
The Roos had an injury concern as Michael Graham hobbled to the bench early in the second term (he would return to the ground in the second half).
The Rats had the majority of territory early in the quarter.
Tom Mills and Jacob Bates kicked goals to take a three-point lead.
Thomas O'Dwyer showed endurance when he followed up a marking contest and snapped from close range.
The margin was three points at the long break.
It was an action-packed third term.
Jonathon Ross kicked the Roos' fourth goal less than 90 seconds into the quarter before a centring ball from Robert Armstrong led to Mills' second.
Armstrong would play a huge role in the third quarter as he kicked a goal of his own before he looped a handball over the top for Mills' third.
Matthew Rosier and Will Barber added their names to the scoresheet for the Roos.
The margin at the last change was 10 points in favour of the home side.
"Our strength is the bookends (first and fourth quarters); their strength is the fourth quarter. It is going to be a battle of wills," said Rats senior coach Matt Walder at three-quarter time.
Jonathon Ross kicked his second goal for the match two minutes into the quarter as the rain fell.
As the rain got heavier, the stoppages became more frequent.
Ararat had the football locked into its forward half, which made it difficult for the Roos when they got its hands on the ball.
Dimboola tried to pick its way through by foot and would eventually get the football in its forward half.
After a goal-saving tackle by Henry Shea, Dylan Landt levelled the scores with a set shot from close range.
Baydn Cosgriff then got a touch on the line to prevent a goal, but the rushed behind meant that the Roos had taken the lead with three minutes remaining.
From a stoppage on the wing, a clearance found Jack Ganley on the half-forward flank.
Noticing the goal square was unattended, Ganley wheeled away and kicked towards the goal.
With the wind at his back, Ganley had the distance, and the Rats held on for a five-point win.
Mills finished with three goals for Ararat.
Ruck Cody Lindsay and Luke Spalding featured in the best.
Jonathon Ross kicked three goals for the Roos.
Aisea Raikiwasa (who had the matchup with Tom Williamson in the forward line) and Dylan Landt finished atop the best.
In the reserves Corey Taylor booted 10 goals, he has kicked 35 goals in five matches.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Saints
The Saints' defence held Nhill scoreless in the second half at Davis Park.
The full-time score was 5.5 (35)-9.15 (69)
Jack Mason kicked two goals for the Tigers as Darcy Honeyman and Jack Mason featured in the best.
Mitch Martin booted four goals. Patrick Knott and Jackson Davidson finished atop the best.
Warrack Eagles v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Warrack led by a point at the first change at Brim Recreation Reserve before the Burras' defence kicked into gear.
The full-time score was 5.5 (35)-11.10 (76).
Joseph McKinnon kicked two goals for the home side.
Ryan Mckenzie and Matthew Johns were named atop the best for the Eagles.
Jye Walter finished with four goals for the Burras.
Walter featured in the best alongside Charlie Penny.
Horsham Demons v Southern Mallee Giants
Rupert Sangster returned from injury and made an impact at City Oval.
Sangster kicked six goals in Southern Mallee's 20.16 (136)-7.4 (46) win over Horsham.
Jordan Motton added two goals to take his season tally to 24.
Billy Carberry and Ben Lakin featured in the Demons' best.
Mickitja Rotumah-Onus and Josh Webster both added three goals.
Rotumah-Onus and Sangster finished atop the best.
Jeremy Hartigan kicked six goals for the Demons in its Reserves win over the Giants.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
