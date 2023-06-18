The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Kalkee too strong for Pimpinio despite windy woes | Horsham District netball R9

John Hall
By John Hall
Updated June 18 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kalkee claimed a decisive win over the Pimpinio Tigers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve in round nine of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade netball competition on Saturday, June 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hall

John Hall

News/Sports Journalist

John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.