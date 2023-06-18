Kalkee claimed a decisive win over the Pimpinio Tigers at Kalkee Recreation Reserve in round nine of the Horsham District Football Netball League A grade netball competition on Saturday, June 17.
The home side was ruthless from the first whistle as wind made the goal shooters' job difficult.
By the time Pimpinio had scored a third goal, Kalkee were in double figures.
Defensive Pressure was integral for the Kees in this fixture turnovers from interceptions and errors were costly for the Tigers.
Moving the ball into the goal ring proved particularly difficult for stretched of the game.
At the end of the first quarter, Kalkee had score 15 goals to lead by seven.
Pimpinio scored 10 goals in each of the second and third quarters, but the side was outscored in each term.
Kalkee led by 16 goals at the final break but were not finished with the scoreboard, the side added another 15 goals in the fourth to win by 20.
The finals score line favoured Kalkee 59-39.
Tahlia Thompson put in a strong performance in defeat, with reliable aim inside the ring, she scored 28 of the Tigers goals and was named among the team's best players, alongside Victoria Taylor.
Emily Polack and Rianna Kuhne were named best for Kalkee.
Natimuk United vs Edenhope Apsley
Edenhope Apsley showed the side has not been slowed by the weekend off, claiming a 51-14 win over the Natimuk United Rams at the Natimuk Showgrounds.
The Saints were without usual offensive standout, Lavinia Fox, but showed no issues covering the position.
Carlee Feder scored 44 goals while Sarah Domaschenz and Asher Grapes also played under the ring.
The Saints dominant performance saw the side control each quarter of netball.
Edenhope Apsley led by eight goals at the first break, 18 by half time and 27 by the final break.
In the fourth quarter, the Saints scored 12 goals to the Rams three, to claim victory at the final whistle, 51-14.
Defensive pair, Emily Burgess and Shannon Freeman were named best for Edenhope Apsley, while Eliza and Mackenzie Camilleri shined for the Rams.
Taylors Lake vs Rupanyup
The Rupanyup Panthers won all four quarters of netball against Taylors Lake at Dock Lake Reserve, but ran away from the struggling outfit in none of them.
With 14 goals in the opening quarter, the Panthers led by five at the first break, while a 12 goals second term stretched that lead to eight.
The Lakers came out firing in the third quarter to score 14 goals to Rupanyup's 17.
But, a 15-8 fourth quarter scoreline saw the Panthers win by 16 (56-40).
Zanaiya Bergen was reliable under the ring, scoring 49 goals, but goal keeper Kayla Weidemann and captain Georgia Kramm were named Rupanyup's best.
Harriet Cook and Hannah Overman were named the same for the Lakers.
Jeparit Rainbow vs Noradjuha Quantong
Noradjuha Quantong pulled ahead of Jeparit Rainbow after a tight opening quarter at Jeparit Recreation Reserve.
Each side scored 14 goals in the first term to head to the first break tied.
The scoring rate remained high in the second, although the Bomber edged ahead, to hold a four goal advantage at halftime.
The lead was stretched to seven in the third, with an extra 15 goals for Noradjuha Quantong in the fourth, the Bombers won by 14 (56-42).
Noradjuha Quantong's Shannon Couch affirmed her place as the league's top scorer, collecting 46 goals and being named alongside Stephanie Cooper as the Bombers best.
Jeparit Rainbow's best were named as Maddison Marra and Elly Schumann.
Harrow Balmoral vs Swifts
Harrow Balmoral showed some fight against the Swifts, winning a tight third quarter, but the Swifts were too strong for the host team that is still on the hunt for some form.
Scoring at twice the rate of the Southern Roos through the first quarter, the Swifts claimed a six goal lead at the first break, while a 17 goal second quarter saw that lead stretched to 17.
The Swifts posted another 10 in the third quarter, but were out done by Harrow Balmoral who collected 11.
The fourth quarter was tied a 15 goals each to see the game finish with the score reading 54-45 in favour of the Baggies.
Heidi Lang and Jade Ralph were the Swifts best, while Marli Pymer and Brittany Keller earned the same distinction for the Southern Roos.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
