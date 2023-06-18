Dimboola Roos turned a four-goal deficit into a nine-goal lead in its match against Ararat in round nine of the WFNL on Saturday, June 17.
The Rats applied pressure from the opening whistle as it scored the opening goals of the contest.
With the ball in hand, Ararat used short passes out of defence and exercised patience in its attacking third.
Once Dimboola settled, it used patient ball movement out of defence as Ashlee Morrish was the focal point in attack.
The quarter-time score was 16-10.
"When we're up on our players [in defence], we're turning it over so much more," said Rats co-coach Tahnee Walker.
Dimboola continued to show its versatility on the court as Olivia Jorgensen was bought into the game to match up with Jess Taylor in wing defence.
Paige Glover also entered the game and provided pressure in the mid-court.
This tactical change allowed Jorgensen to return to the goal ring.
Both defensive units broke up play numerous times as the Rats led 24-19 at half-time.
Roos co-coach Ant Toet was pleased with its defensive pressure and the composed ball movement.
"The give and go was good," Toet said.
Early in the third quarter, Rats centre Jesse Blight tipped a defensive centre which led to an easy shot under the post for Laney McLoughlan.
Both defences continued to stand up as blocked shots were frequent.
Dimboola gained momentum late in the third-quarter.
The Roos turned a 29-25 goal deficit into a 33-34 lead at the last change.
"They are only up by a goal; your body language wasn't great," Walker said.
"We need to go back out there and get the control back."
Dimboola was able to apply pressure around the court and ended with the 50-41 win.
Despite the defeat, the Rats are only one win outside out of the top-five after round nine.
After its bye in round 10, Ararat will play Nhill, another side that currently sits inside the top-five.
Warrack Eagles v Minyip Murtoa Burras
Minyip Murtoa has edged Warrack at Brim Recreation Reserve.
The Eagles led by three goals at half-time before the Burras had a 14-goal third term.
Warrack had a 14-goal fourth-quarter, but the Burras held on 50-48.
Amber O'Connor shot 39 goals for the Eagles and joined Jordan Heller in the best.
Maddison Morgan and Jessie Newell finished with 25 goals for the Burras.
Newell featured in the best with Isabella Griffiths.
The Burras claimed its second win of the 2023 season, Newell's return to the lineup played an important role with some younger players around her.
Amber O'Connor has impressed in recent weeks for the Eagles, she has featured in the best in two of the last three matches.
Horsham Demons v Southern Mallee Giants
The Demons put on a four-quarter performance against Southern Mallee at City Oval.
After being challenged by Stawell in the first half of its round eight match, Horsham scored a 55-21 win over the Giants.
Defender Marnie Lehmann and the versatile Casey Rentsch were named in the best.
Goal-keeper Olivia Revell and mid-courter Jodie Hayes featured in the Giants' best.
The Demons work hard over the league bye as it looked to iron out some creases that had crept into its game according to coach Tiff Hier.
"I've addressed it, and as a team, they will address it themselves and go over it and implement some things out on the court to rectify the problems they had."
The Giants will continue to work with new combinations as key players are out for an extended period of time.
Nhill Tigers v Horsham Saints.
Nhill was defeated by the Horsham Saints 28-60 in a top-five clash at Davis Park.
With Dimboola's win over Ararat, the Roos leapfrog the Tigers into fourth position on the ladder.
The Tigers and Roos will battle in round 10 at Davis Park, the home side will not want its local rivals to go two games clear.
Jess Cannane's side continue its unbeaten season and stay a game clear on top of the ladder.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
