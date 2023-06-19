It was a strong showing for the Horsham District Football Netball League when its six junior interleague sides took on the Maryborough and Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
The HDFNL won five of the six games played at the Navarre Recreation Reserve on Sunday, June 18.
The HDFNL won the under 13 football 8.10 (58) - 2.2 (14) after keeping the MCDFNL to one goal in the first half.
Laharum's Chase Whelan was the HDFNL's best on ground.
Although it was another one-sided contest, the HDFNL also claimed the win in the under 15s, 9.4 (58) - 3.2 (20).
Taylors Lake's Riley Downer was the HDFNL's best on ground.
The HDFNL saved its strongest performance for last, with the under 17 side keeping the MCDFNL to only one goal throughout the game, while racking up 102 points.
The final score favoured the HDFNL, 14.18 (102) - 1.4 (10).
Pimpinio's Frederick Frew was the HDFNL's best on ground.
The 13 and under game went the way of the HDFNL, with a score line of 33-20 favouring the league.
Harrow Balmoral's Heidi Robinson was named best on court for the HDFNL.
The 14 and under clash also saw the HDFNL team come up the winners, 42-25.
The HDFNL's best on court was Jasmine McIntyre, also from Harrow Balmoral.
The MCDFNL picked up its only win of the day in the 17 and under netball game, as the side held its lead despite a late surge from the HDFNL.
The final score read, 56-48, in favour of the MCDFNL.
Pimpinio's Makai Smith was named the HDFNL's best on court.
John is a news and sports journalist for the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. He is a former apprentice mechanic who earned his bachelors degree in journalism from Macleay College in Sydney.
