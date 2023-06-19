Football and netball returned to action on the weekend after a well-earned weekend off thanks to the King's Birthday long weekend.
It also meant after a weekend off, The Wimmera Mail-Times' sports journalists Lucas Holmes and John Hall were out and about, capturing sporting deeds of the Wimmera Football Netball League and Horsham & District Football Netball League.
John travelled to Natimuk to see the Edenhope Apsley Saints walk away with a hard fought win against the Rams.
Earlier in the day he witnessed a clinic as Kalkee won at home against the Pimpinio Tigers.
For the latest in HDFNL news from across the league, click HERE
Meanwhile Lucas hit the Western Highway to see a highly anticipated football contest between an undefeated Ararat and an energetic Dimboola.
An upset was on the cards at Alexandra Oval until a late Jack Ganley goal saw the Rats take a five-point win over Dimboola.
On the netball courts, the Roos reversed the fortunes, turning a four-goal deficit into a nine-goal win against Ararat.
For the latest in WFNL news from across the league, click HERE
On Sunday, the HDFNL junior footballers took on the MCDFNL and won five of six interleague games.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.