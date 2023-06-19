Cold and damp conditions greeted the Wimmera hockey community when they returned to the pitch for round seven at Kaniva.
Those that adapted to the conditions first came away with the best results.
The middle of the Open ladder is becoming more even, with teams in positions two to four now all within one win of each other after the Kaniva Cobras defeated the Horsham Hurricanes on Saturday.
While the Yanac Tigers remain on top even after having the bye this weekend and the Nhill Rangers' finals chances slipping away, the three teams in between are proving to be evenly matched, which suggests spirited competition over the remaining rounds to earn the crucial second chance in the finals.
The Kaniva Cobras had a slow start to their season, but their form has improved over recent weeks, while the Horsham Hurricanes have had a strong start and are two places ahead on the ladder.
After a very even first quarter, the home team played a more attacking game into the second quarter but could not convert due to some solid Horsham defence.
It took until the last three minutes of the third quarter for the Cobras to take control with two goals in quick succession, and when the rain came in the final quarter, the slippery conditions made scoring difficult, so they were able to hold on for their second win for the season.
The Warrack Hoops reversed some recent inconsistent form with a victory over the Nhill Rangers, keeping them in third place on the ladder but making the Rangers' task of making the finals more difficult as they are now four wins outside the top four, with six games remaining.
In the women's competition, a goal to Kaniva within the first four minutes of their rematch of the 2022 grand final on this ground against the Horsham Jets proved the difference, as although they missed the worst of the wintry weather on the day, recent rain had made the field slower than usual, reducing the scoring opportunities.
The Nhill Thunderbirds had the best of their encounter with Warracknabeal, keeping the ball in their attacking half for much of the game and defying the weather conditions, finished with a six-goal win.
Yanac had the bye and remain comfortably in second place on the ladder, close enough to Kaniva to overtake them if they were to drop a game.
In the Under 16 competition, a first loss for the season for the Horsham Bombers has narrowed the gap between them and the team that defeated them, the second-placed Kaniva Raiders, who are now just two points behind, which has kept the battle for the top of the ladder alive. The Nhill Leopards defeated the Warracknabeal Revengers to firm their grip on fourth place on the ladder.
