The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/News/Local News

Lemon Springs toxic dump site community meeting at Kaniva planned

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
June 19 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toxic dump site south of Kaniva. File photo
Toxic dump site south of Kaniva. File photo

The Environment Protection Authority has moved on to the final stage of the clean-up of an illegal waste site at Lemon Springs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.