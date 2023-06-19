The Environment Protection Authority has moved on to the final stage of the clean-up of an illegal waste site at Lemon Springs.
The EPA will hold a meeting on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5-7pm at the Kaniva Community Hub, 132 Budjik St, Kaniva to bring the community and stakeholders up to date on the project.
Mr. John Rees, Senior Media Advisor at Environment Protection Authority Victoria, said, "The project is coming to an end, and the meeting will be an opportunity to bring the community up to date".
"EPA senior staff will be at the meeting to answer questions from the community. Tea and coffee and light refreshments will be served," he said.
The Lemon Springs dump site is about 15 kilometres south of Kaniva on the Kaniva-Edenhope Road and has been monitored by the EPA since first reported to the Victoria Police in 2018.
The Lemon Springs project site is in the West Wimmera Shire Council.
Drones with ground-penetrating radar uncovered 32 burial sites where toxic waste was buried in containers. Further investigation revealed more places where smaller amounts of toxic waste were buried.
More than 1400 tonnes of liquid waste and 7,500 tomes of contaminated soils have been removed from the site, and more than 25,000 tonnes of contaminated soils have been discovered.
The EPA said in released documents, "Where possible, the soil is being dealt with at an on-site facility; once clean, it will be used for backfilling".
Excavation of acetylene cylinders is also continuing, with more than 43,000 cylinders removed by February 2023.
A new industry to treat, remediate and dispose of cylinders will be established in Stawell in an Australian first after Enviropacific won a national tender process.
It will be Australia's first purpose-built for purpose end of life acetylene cylinder treatment and disposal centre."
All water has been relocated to the evaporation dam, and additional groundwater wells have been installed on-site in various locations to expand the monitoring network, and to date, no contamination has been recorded.
"Regular sampling of groundwater will continue, and the public will be kept up to date," Mr Rees said.
The clean-up will be completed in the middle of 2023.
Mr. Rees said Graham Leslie White, owner of the site, had been charged with 118 offences under the Environmental Protection Act 1970, and a hearing is scheduled for next year, 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.