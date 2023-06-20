The Wimmera Mail-Times
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Wimmera Whippets hosts Warrnambool and Ballarat in the first round of RAANL

Lucas Holmes
By Lucas Holmes
June 20 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Wimmera Whippets hosted the first round of the newly established Regional All Abilities Netball League on Sunday, June 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucas Holmes

Lucas Holmes

Sports Reporter

I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.