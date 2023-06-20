The Wimmera Whippets hosted the first round of the newly established Regional All Abilities Netball League on Sunday, June 18.
The Whippets welcomed the Ballarat Bulldogs and Warrnambool Stingers to Horsham Basketball Stadium.
Matches consisted of two five-minute halves, with each team playing three matches.
Wing attack Jessica Sorrell captained the Whippets.
Goal shooter Indya Baulch and centre Graham Manwaring were selected as the day's 'best on court'.
The Whippets have been training since March for the first round of the league.
The league hopes to expand by the end of the year with a second Ballarat team as well as the addition of a Mount Gambier side.
Regional All Abilities Netball League will culminate with its finals day to be hosted in Warrnambool in late 2023.
