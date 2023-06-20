The Horsham Demons have survived a shot after the full-time siren to defeat Tyrendarra in round 10 of the WVFFL.
The final score at Yumbah Oval was 3.5 (23) - 4.4 (28) in favour of the Demons.
Horsham was held goalless in the first term but responded with two goals in the second to lead by a goal at the long break.
The Demons' defence restricted the Darras to only three points in the third, extending its lead to 16 points at the last change.
Tyrendarra kicked two goals to none in the fourth quarter but could not convert the late set shot.
Horsham avenged its round five loss and drew level on points with Tyrendarra; percentage keeps the Demons in third position on the ladder.
Tyrendarra 3.5 (23)
Goal kickers: V. Bamblett, A. Boyer, L. Kelly-O'Brien.
Best: E. Smith, L, Millard, M. Schultz, J. Sandow, V. Bamblett.
Horsham Demons 4.4 (28)
Goal kickers: E. Treloar 2, A. Drew, M. Huggins.
Best: E. Treloar, M. Huggins, H. Nuske, D. Pike, H. Smith, R. Malseed.
The Demons return to Horsham City Oval in round 10 to play the undefeated ladder leaders South Warrnambool on Sunday, June 25.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
I completed my Bachelor of Communications (Journalism) degree through Charles Sturt University. I'm originally from Newcastle, New South Wales.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.